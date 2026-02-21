MLB Rumors: Phillies named ‘best fit’ for Royals veteran outfielder to add depth behind Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber

The Philadelphia Phillies head into the 2026 season with much of their core intact, keeping stars like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber while looking to supplement their roster. Despite a quiet offseason, the team still faces questions in the outfield, especially regarding platoon depth and veteran presence.

Philadelphia lost several key contributors, including Ranger Suarez, Harrison Bader, and Nick Castellanos, though they added Adolis Garcia, a two-time All-Star. Still, a right-handed-hitting outfielder remained on the Phillies’ radar as a potential upgrade for their lineup.

Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer identified Randal Grichuk of the Kansas City Royals as a “best fit” for Philadelphia. “He had a rough one in 2025, with his OPS falling 201 points from where it had been in 2024. Yet his exit velocity and hard-hit rate actually went up, and he still had his longstanding knack for pulling the ball in the air. Those strengths would play nicely at Citizens Bank Park, where Grichuk would supplant Johan Rojas as the primary platoon partner for Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford,” Rymer wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could Grichuk provide the Phillies with veteran outfield depth?

Though 34 and coming off a challenging season, Grichuk remains capable of contributing. In 2024, he slashed .291/.348/.528 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs, showing that his ability to hit for power and drive the ball remains intact. Philadelphia could benefit from his experience and right-handed bat in a platoon setup.

Randal Grichuk #15 of the Royals at bat against the Angels. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Will the move help the Phillies contend in 2026?

see also NY Mets’ Devin Williams sends ‘mental toughness’ message ahead of new season

Adding Grichuk would provide the Phillies with flexibility and additional firepower in their lineup, particularly at Citizens Bank Park. His presence could complement existing stars and stabilize the outfield rotation as the team looks to improve on last year’s postseason run.

Advertisement

SurveyCould Randal Grichuk make an impact for the Phillies in 2026? Could Randal Grichuk make an impact for the Phillies in 2026? already voted 0 people