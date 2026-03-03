Team USA adjusts pitching plans after NY Mets rising star misses workout ahead of WBC

A rising arm for the New York Mets was absent when Team USA opened workouts ahead of the World Baseball Classic, creating uncertainty around his upcoming role.

Right-hander Nolan McLean, who has made just eight Major League appearances but quickly earned trust within the organization, had been lined up for a key outing during pool play. With limited starting depth available, he was expected to handle an important assignment against Team Italy next week.

However, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that McLean’s absence was due to health concerns. “Nolan McLean experienced vertigo-like symptoms on Friday night, so he stayed in Port St Lucie rather than reporting to Team USA according to Carlos Mendoza,” Feinsand wrote, adding that the symptoms had subsided as of Tuesday.

Extra step before returning to the mound

While there remains a plan for McLean to stay on schedule, there is now an additional hurdle. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, he was originally slated to start Wednesday’s exhibition against the Colorado Rockies, but Team USA will now use a mix of pitchers for that game.

Sherman noted that if McLean is healthy enough to make his scheduled start for the Mets, he could still take the mound March 10 in Houston against Italy in the final game of pool play. That outing would be critical, especially with Tarik Skubal expected to make only one appearance and Joe Ryan managing a back issue.

Depth options for Team USA

Team USA’s confirmed starters are set for the early World Baseball Classic matchups against Brazil, Great Britain, Mexico, and Italy. However, if McLean is unable to go, the team has alternatives.

His Mets teammate Clay Holmes could be considered for the role. The roster also includes veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who retired following the World Series, and New York Yankees lefty Ryan Yarbrough.

