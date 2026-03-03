Trending topics:
NFL

Kyler Murray breaks silence on Cardinals release as he enters free agency in 2026

Kyler Murray delivered a sincere statement shortly after the Arizona Cardinals announced their decision to release the quarterback ahead of NFL free agency.

By Federico O'donnell

Kyler Murray has been released by the Arizona Cardinals
Ahead of the 2026 NFL season and a busy offseason, the Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with quarterback Kyler Murray. Now, the former first overall pick in 2019 and Heisman Trophy winner (2018) delivered a heartbroken admission on his social media.

To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us.

I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best. I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it.

This story will be updated…

