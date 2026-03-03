Kyler Murray breaks silence on Cardinals release as he enters free agency in 2026

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season and a busy offseason, the Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with quarterback Kyler Murray. Now, the former first overall pick in 2019 and Heisman Trophy winner (2018) delivered a heartbroken admission on his social media.

“To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us.

“I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best. I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it.“

This story will be updated…