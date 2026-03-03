Trending topics:
Sporting CP vs Porto LIVE: First half still goalless! (0-0) 2026 Taca de Portugal semifinal

Sporting CP face Porto in a heavyweight clash for the 2026 Taça de Portugal semifinals. Stay here for all the minute-by-minute updates from this massive encounter!

By Gianni Taina

Maximiliano Araujo of Spoting CP and Martim Fernandes of Porto.
© Getty ImagesMaximiliano Araujo of Spoting CP and Martim Fernandes of Porto.

Sporting CP welcome Porto to the Jose Alvalade Stadium for the first leg of the 2026 Taca de Portugal semifinals. Both teams are searching for a decisive advantage to carry into the return leg as they fight for a spot in the grand final.

Porto enter the match in excellent form, carrying the momentum of three consecutive league victories. The Dragons currently sit atop the table with 65 points and are fresh off an emotional quarterfinal triumph over their arch-rivals, Benfica.

On the other side, Sporting CP also boast a three-match winning streak in domestic play, where they remain Porto’s primary challengers with 61 points. The Lions will be looking for a commanding result tonight to ensure they travel to the Estádio do Dragao with an aggregate lead.

29'- First yellow card of the game (0-0)

Sporting's Geny Catamo received a yellow card.

19'- Another shot attempt by Sporting (0-0)

Following a deep corner, the ball fell to Geny Catamo, who struck a high-powered volley that sailed over the crossbar.

16'- Nice try from Fresneda! (0-0)

Ivan Fresneda recorded the first clear-cut chance of the match, unleashing a powerful strike from distance that whistled just wide of Diogo Costa’s far post.

5'- Cagey start at the Jose Alvalade Stadium (0-0)

The match has gotten off to a measured start at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, with both sides feeling each other out in the early stages. Sporting CP have looked to take the initiative, maintaining a high line and applying significant pressure on the Porto backline.

GAME ON!

The game between Sporting CP and Porto is underway!

Today's referees

Claudio Pereira has been appointed to officiate the semifinal clash between Sporting CP and Porto. He will be joined on the field by Tiago Costa and Sergio Jesus, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Claudio Pereira (POR)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Tiago Costa (POR)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Sergio Jesus (POR)
  • Fourth Official: Helder Malheiro (POR)
  • VAR: Manuel Oliveira (POR)

Both teams doing warm up activities!

Players from both teams have taken the field for warmups at the Jose Alvalade Stadium!

Sporting CP lineup confirmed!

Sporting's starting XI: Rui Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Inacio, Araujo; Hjulmand, Morita; Geny, Guilherme; Trincao, Suarez.

Porto lineup confirmed!

Porto's starting XI: Diogo Costa; Alberto, Bednarek, Rosario, Moura; Varela, Fofana; Mora, Pepe, William; Moffi.

Kickoff time

Sporting CP vs Porto will get underway at the Jose Alvalade Stadium at 3:45 PM (ET).

Sporting CP and Porto clash in 2026 Taca de Portugal semifinals

Welcome to our live coverage of the Taca de Portugal, where Sporting CP host Porto in a massive semifinal first leg. Both sides are in top form as they battle for a spot in the grand final!

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
