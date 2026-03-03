Sporting CP vs Porto LIVE: First half still goalless! (0-0) 2026 Taca de Portugal semifinal

Sporting CP welcome Porto to the Jose Alvalade Stadium for the first leg of the 2026 Taca de Portugal semifinals. Both teams are searching for a decisive advantage to carry into the return leg as they fight for a spot in the grand final.

Porto enter the match in excellent form, carrying the momentum of three consecutive league victories. The Dragons currently sit atop the table with 65 points and are fresh off an emotional quarterfinal triumph over their arch-rivals, Benfica.

On the other side, Sporting CP also boast a three-match winning streak in domestic play, where they remain Porto’s primary challengers with 61 points. The Lions will be looking for a commanding result tonight to ensure they travel to the Estádio do Dragao with an aggregate lead.