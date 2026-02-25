Is Jack Hughes playing today for Devils vs Sabres after gold medal with Team USA at 2026 Winter Olympics?

The question of whether Jack Hughes will take the ice for the New Jersey Devils against the Buffalo Sabres has become a central storyline after his dramatic heroics at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

He scored the gold-medal-winning overtime goal for USA, ending a 46-year drought and instantly elevating him to national spotlight status. As the team resumes play following the Olympic break, lineup decisions carry extra intrigue.

While NHL previews list him as expected to play tonight, there has been uncertainty surrounding his travel back from celebrations, including media appearances and national attention after the historic win.

Is Jack Hughes playing today for the Devils?

Yes — Jack Hughes is expected to play today for the New Jersey Devils against the Buffalo Sabres following his gold-medal run with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. According to official updates from NHL and comments from head coach Sheldon Keefe, he rejoined the team after the Olympic break.

Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils in 2025 (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He returns to Newark riding the momentum of a historic performance in Milan, where he delivered the overtime winner to secure Team USA’s first men’s Olympic hockey gold since 1980. The star center logged heavy minutes throughout the tournament and even battled through a facial injury during the final.

The franchise monitored his workload after the whirlwind of Olympic celebrations, travel and media obligations, but team reports indicate he participated in sessions upon returning and showed no lingering concerns.

For the Devils, his return means more than just a name in the lineup. His availability comes at a pivotal stretch of the NHL season, with New Jersey pushing to solidify its playoff position.