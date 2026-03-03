Team USA confirm starters for early WBC games vs Brazil, Great Britain, Mexico, and Italy

Team USA is ready for the World Baseball Classic and has announced its starting pitchers for pool play. Fans will be watching closely to see how the team’s top arms perform on the international stage.

The starters are Logan Webb, Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, and Nolan McLean, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Webb, Skubal, and Skenes were expected choices, but McLean being named as the fourth starter is a surprise for many.

McLean, the New York Mets’ top prospect, made his MLB debut last season and had a 2.06 ERA in eight starts. His performance will be key if Team USA wants to advance in the tournament.

Who will pitch against which teams

Webb will open against Brazil. Skubal is set to face Great Britain, and recently the pitch limit for Team USA vs. Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic was revealed, indicating that his workload will be tightly managed before he returns to camp. As a result, he won’t be available in the second round.

Pitcher Tarik Skubal #27 of Team USA fields a ground ball during a workout. Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Skenes will start against Mexico, and McLean is scheduled to pitch against Italy. Choosing Skenes for Mexico shows Team USA is taking the matchup seriously, while McLean will face a big challenge in his WBC debut.

What this means for Team USA

The team is balancing experience and young talent in its rotation. Webb, Skubal, and Skenes bring MLB experience, while McLean adds fresh talent and potential. How they perform in the first four games could set the tone for Team USA’s run in the Classic.

