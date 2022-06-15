Considered one of the best first basemen in the league and among the players with the best batting average of the current season, he now reached the numbers of a hall of famer.

Vladimir Guerrero Ramos Jr is a young and talented first baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays, born in 1999 and signed at age 16 in 2015 for $3.9m. Guerrero continues to win awards in his short career that started in 2019.

He is the son of a Hall of Famer, Vladimir Guerrero Sr, who was a 9-time All-Start, an 8-time Silver Slugger Award winner and played from 1996 to 2011 with four teams, Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr is a first baseman while his father played right fielder throughout his career and Vladimir was considered a top prospect since the scouts graded him a 80 in the scouting scale (20-80).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr reached his father stats after 403 games

The Guerreros are sharing the same stats after 403 games, which means that Guerrero Jr is already better than his father in a short time frame. His dad played for 16 long years in the MLB for a total of 2,147 games and 9,059 plate appearances, while Guerrero Jr. has only played 404 games with 1,712 plate appearances.

Until now, Vladimir Guerrero Jr's best season with the Toronto Blue Jays was in 2021 with 161 games, 604 at bats, 123 runs scored and 48 home runs. It is likely that he will reach the same number of games played this season.

