Walt Weiss backs Ronald Acuña Jr. amid slow start as Braves stay hot

The Atlanta Braves continue their strong run despite a slower-than-expected start from Ronald Acuña Jr., with manager Walt Weiss expressing confidence that the star outfielder is on the verge of a breakout. Atlanta’s recent surge, including a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers, highlights a team performing at a high level even as one of its key players searches for consistency.

“He just hasn’t found that consistency where he gets rolling, but it will be loud when he does… He’s getting really close,” Weiss said after the game, via reporter Alison Mastrangelo. “Our offense has been really good, and we can dream big if Ronald gets rolling, it will be fun to watch.”

Acuña’s production has been solid but below his usual standards. Through 113 at-bats this season, he is hitting .248 with two home runs, nine RBIs, and six stolen bases, along with a .360 on-base percentage and .741 OPS. However, his recent performance—going 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored against Detroit—suggests signs of progress, especially after Acuña Jr. recently suffered a hit-by-pitch scare.

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Braves winning with depth and balanced offense

Atlanta’s success during this stretch has been fueled by contributions across the lineup. In Tuesday’s win, Ozzie Albies delivered a two-run home run, while Mike Yastrzemski added two hits and an RBI to support the offense.

Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a hitting a double. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

On the mound, Martin Perez (2-1) continued his strong form, allowing just two hits and striking out five while lowering his ERA to 2.22. The performance marked Atlanta’s 11th win in their last 13 games, reinforcing the team’s ability to generate results even without peak output from Acuña.

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Acuña’s potential could elevate Braves further

Weiss’ comments reflect a broader organizational belief that Acuña’s breakout is imminent. His track record and recent signs of improvement point toward a likely surge that could significantly raise the team’s offensive ceiling. If Acuña returns to his typical level of production, the Braves could become an even more complete contender.