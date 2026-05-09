Braves’ Walt Weiss provides encouraging Ronald Acuña Jr. injury update ahead of Dodgers series

Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss provided an encouraging Ronald Acuña Jr. injury update ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers series as the star outfielder nears his return.

The Atlanta Braves continue to assert themselves as one of baseball’s most complete teams, entering their weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with the best record in the National League. However, their strong start has come without Ronald Acuña Jr. operating at full capacity, as the star outfielder works his way back from a hamstring injury that has temporarily stalled his season.

Before Friday’s matchup, Braves manager Walt Weiss, who recenyly backed Acuña Jr, delivered a cautiously optimistic update on Acuña’s recovery timeline. “Acuña coming off the IL when eligible on Wednesday seems optimistic,” Weiss said, according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. “When asked, Weiss said Ronald still has some boxes to check. That being said, the fact he was doing some agility work today indicates his IL stint shouldn’t be too long.”

The update comes as encouraging news for Atlanta, which has managed to build early-season momentum despite uneven production from Acuña prior to his injury. Through 34 games, the 28-year-old posted a .252 batting average with a .362 on-base percentage, two home runs, nine RBIs, and a .740 OPS, while also leading MLB with four caught stealings—raising early questions about his base-running efficiency following multiple ACL recoveries.

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Acuña Jr. progressing through rehab as Braves monitor recovery

Acuña’s injury occurred in early May during a game against the Colorado Rockies, when he attempted to beat out a ground ball and immediately grabbed his left hamstring. He was placed on the 10-day injured list shortly after, though initial MRI results brought relief to the organization by revealing no significant structural damage.

Ronald Acuña Jr. testing his hamstring. He’ll be eligible for activation on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/5UySJio2Pq — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 8, 2026

Since then, Acuña has begun ramping up baseball activity, including agility work on the field, signaling steady progress in his recovery. While his eligibility to return is approaching, Atlanta’s coaching staff is clearly prioritizing long-term health over an immediate activation, especially given his importance to the lineup.

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The Braves understand that even without peak production from their superstar, they remain in a strong position within the National League standings. However, the expectation is that Acuña’s return could elevate the offense to another level once he is fully cleared.

Braves’ championship ceiling rises with potential Acuña return

Despite his current absence, Acuña’s track record underscores why his return is viewed as a potential turning point for Atlanta’s season. Across his career, he has accumulated a National League Rookie of the Year award, an MVP season during his historic 40-home run, 70-stolen base campaign, five All-Star selections, and three Silver Slugger awards.

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For now, the focus remains on patience and progression. But the early signs suggest the Braves may not have to wait much longer to welcome their franchise cornerstone back into the lineup.