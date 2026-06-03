NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides Aaron Judge injury update after lineup absence

Manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Aaron Judge after the New York Yankees slugger missed Tuesday's game with a bone bruise affecting his shoulder.

The New York Yankees were without star slugger Aaron Judge on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, and manager Aaron Boone revealed that the reigning American League MVP has been dealing with a bone bruise near his upper right rib that has caused discomfort in his shoulder.

Before the game, Boone explained that Judge had been managing soreness for several weeks. “He’s been kind of the last couple of weeks kind of dealing with some shoulder soreness, just kind of more nagging,” Boone said, according to ESPN. “Then over the weekend, the last couple of games in Sacramento, I think it became a little more than just that.”

Medical testing conducted on the Yankees’ off day revealed the bone bruise, and Judge was scheduled to meet with a specialist for further evaluation. While the organization remains hopeful the injury is manageable, Boone acknowledged that the timeline for Judge’s return remains uncertain, even as he recently opened up on Carlos Rodon’s strong outing, offering at least one positive note amid the team’s injury concerns.

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Judge’s recent struggles may be linked to injury

The injury could help explain a rare offensive slump for Judge. The Yankees captain is hitting .248 with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs this season, but he has hit just one homer over his last 18 games dating back to May 10.

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees hits an RBI single to score Paul Goldschmidt. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Judge’s production dipped noticeably during that stretch, including a 1-for-24 skid that lowered his batting average significantly. Boone suggested the lingering discomfort may have affected Judge’s swing in recent weeks, particularly during the club’s most recent road trip.

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Yankees monitoring roster options during Judge’s absence

The Yankees are expected to proceed cautiously as they gather more information from medical specialists. Judge has dealt with injuries before, including a rib issue discovered in 2020 and an elbow injury that sidelined him for part of last season.

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Meanwhile, New York continues exploring additional roster flexibility. Boone also confirmed that pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange is transitioning to a bullpen role at Triple-A, potentially giving the Yankees another high-velocity relief option later this season.