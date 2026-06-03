Elias Pettersson trade reportedly no longer profitable for Vancouver Canucks

The window to trade Elias Pettersson may have shut right in the Vancouver Canucks' face ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season.

The Vancouver Canucks had their chance to shop Elias Pettersson around the NHL. They didn’t, and the train may have already passed them by. It certainly feels that way as the Swedish center heads into the third season of his eight-year contract in Vancity.

In the event the Canucks decide to trade Pettersson (the forward, not Marcus nor Elias’ defenseman namesake), there are a series of obstacles. And quite frankly, the end goal may not be worth going through so much trouble. If the Canucks won’t retain a portion of Pettersson’s salary, any trade speculation will only lead to a cul-de-sac.

“I have no doubt that [Pettersson] is tradeable, and likely at full bore. Now the thing is if you’re taking on that full contract, I don’t think the Canucks can expect to get much back in return,” Chris Johnston said on The Athletic Hockey Show.

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Canucks trust Pettersson can find his footing

Although he led the team in points, Pettersson’s 2025-26 NHL season was nothing to write home about. His value around the league is nowhere near as high as it once was, and any offer the Canucks may get might be considered a waste of time.

Elias Pettersson during 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition .

Moreover, Daniel and Henrik Sedin, the new co-presidents of hockey operations, general manager Ryan Johnson, and head coach Manny Malhotra may all be willing to try their luck with Pettersson. The revamped front office and the organization’s new leading voices will at least roll the dice. Even if it’s buried deep inside him, somewhere within Pettersson there’s still that fire that led him to a 102-point season in 2022-23.

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It can feel like a long time ago, but that was only three years ago. The Canucks believe Pettersson can still reconnect with his best hockey; he isn’t past the point of no return yet. At least they hope so. That’s why they didn’t trade him when they had the chance and the path was clear for such a move. Vancouver is clinging to hope, even if only a sliver remains.

Canucks must live with their decision

Vancouver made a bold commitment to Pettersson when handing him an eight-year, $92.8 million contract. Furthermore, it doubled down on its stance by sticking with him past June 30, 2025. On July 1 of last year, Pettersson’s contract added a full no-movement clause (NMC).

Through the first year of his extension, such a clause wasn’t a part of his deal, giving the Canucks complete freedom to explore Pettersson’s market. In the end, they chose to keep him in town. It was a brazen move then, and one the ‘Nucks may be having cold feet about now. Unfortunately for them, it may already be too late.

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There appears to be a no-return policy on this service, and Vancouver may be stuck with Pettersson unless it’s willing to go any distance, including trading him for peanuts and eating up a large portion of the $11.6 million cap hit. Considering there are six more years left on the contract, it doesn’t look like the Canucks would accept such terms.

Vancouver is in trouble

With no easy way out of this pickle, the Sedins and Johnson will carry the can for the old administration’s decisions. The bed was made, and the new front office must now lie in it.

And as most signs point out, it seems like Pettersson will be in Vancity to witness it all unfold. That is, unless the Canucks acknowledge they made a mistake, shop their former fifth-overall pick, find a suitable offer, and Pettersson waives his NMC.

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Many chips must fall into place. Considering Vancouver’s luck, it may be easier to simply lie in bed.