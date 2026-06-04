NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides concerning Aaron Judge injury update amid further testing

Manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Aaron Judge's injury as the New York Yankees star undergoes additional testing to determine the severity of his rib cage issue.

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees are still searching for answers regarding Aaron Judge’s lingering injury, as the superstar slugger missed a second consecutive game on Wednesday while undergoing additional medical evaluations. The Yankees captain remained out of the lineup against the Cleveland Guardians as the club continued to assess discomfort near his right rib cage and shoulder.

Following New York’s 5-4 loss, Boone revealed that Judge would undergo further testing after a specialist confirmed the team’s initial diagnosis. “He’s going back for some more imaging,” Boone said, according to MLB.com. “They just want to get some more specific spots, and so we’ll have more on that later [Wednesday or Thursday].”

The decision to order additional imaging has raised concerns about the severity of the issue. Judge first reported discomfort during the Yankees’ recent series against the Athletics, and while the club initially described the injury as a bone bruise near his right rib cage, they have yet to establish a definitive timeline for his return, even as Boone, who rejected the looming ‘June swoon’ narrative, continues to navigate a roster facing mounting uncertainty.

Advertisement

Yankees still seeking clarity on Judge’s condition

Boone explained that Judge has been dealing with soreness around his right shoulder area for the past several weeks, although the discomfort appears to be most noticeable during swings. The three-time American League MVP has not pinpointed a specific moment or play that triggered the injury.

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees runs to first base. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Yankees are understandably being cautious given Judge’s injury history. In 2019, he suffered a stress fracture in his right rib and a partially collapsed lung after making a diving catch late in the season. That injury lingered into the following year and would have sidelined him for months had the 2020 season not been delayed.

Advertisement

Judge’s recent production has also reflected his physical challenges. Since May 11, he is batting .206 with one home run, eight RBIs, and 19 strikeouts. On the season, he owns a .248 batting average with 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, and a .908 OPS across 59 games.

Yankees preparing for possibility of extended absence

While the Yankees have not yet placed Judge on the injured list, the possibility remains under consideration until doctors provide a clearer diagnosis. “We just want clarity on what we’re exactly dealing with,” Boone said. “Then we can set the course of action and kind of have an idea what the timeline is going to be.”

SurveyHow concerned are you about Aaron Judge’s injury? How concerned are you about Aaron Judge’s injury? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

In Judge’s absence, Jose Caballero has started in right field for consecutive games. The Yankees remain confident they can navigate the situation, but losing the centerpiece of their lineup for any extended period would represent a significant challenge as they continue their pursuit of the American League East title.