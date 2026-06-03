South Korea vs El Salvador LIVE: The Koreans are not worried in the international friendly before 2026 World Cup! (1-0)
South Korea started the second half of their clash with El Salvador in an international friendly on US soil, serving as a critical tune-up ahead of the team's highly anticipated 2026 World Cup debut on June 11. Follow every moment, tactical shift, and key highlight with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.
The second half is officially underway as South Korea look to establish their tactical rhythm ahead of their June 11 World Cup opener against Czechia. Using this high-profile international friendly against El Salvador as their final pre-tournament tune-up, the Taeguk Warriors are eager to keep the momentum rolling and build on a confidence-boosting victory over Trinidad and Tobago secured just prior to arriving on U.S. soil.
El Salvador, a nation that fell short in its bid for World Cup qualification, enter the match focused on a long-term rebuild. Head coach Hernan Dario Gomez is actively evaluating the roster to identify fresh talent for the next cycle, utilizing this high-profile matchup to test tactical alternatives for the Central American squad.
Follow all the action, key highlights, turning points, and goals with our live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.
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78' - El Salvador just defend (1-0)
Without trying to attack too much, El Salvador just defend on their area, as South Korea are now trying to score another goal.
75' - 15 minutes left to play (1-0)
With everything seemed to be set like it stands, South Korea try to attempts on shots, while El Salvador look for a miracle to tie the game.
72' - South Korea are taking their time (1-0)
After the first goal of the game, South Korea are taking their time. But, still creating dangerous situations.
70' - The match restart (1-0)
After two minutes, the 22 players are on the field again.
69' - Hydratation break (1-0)
Both teams are hydrating for the remainder of the game.
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68' - Heung Min Son misses a clear chance (1-0)
From a corner kick that was just 19 yards away from the goal, he kicked the ball to the barrior.
65' - Now, we are watching the team for the World Cup (1-0)
With these five substitutions, South Korea want to show everything they have for the 2026 World Cup.
62' - A couple of substitutions in South Korea (1-0)
Among the substitutions, Heung Min-Son enters the field.
60' - South Korea keep pressing (1-0)
Through crossed balls, South Korea are creating chances to have corner kicks.
57' - SOUTH KOREA SCORE (1-0)
DONGGYEONG SCORES FROM A FREE KICK A BEAUTIFUL GOAL.
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55' - South Korea keep pressing El Salvador (0-0)
Despite the ball possession, they don't know what to do in El Salvador area, and just keep creating corners.
52' - GONZALEZ SAVES EL SALVADOR (0-0)
The goalkeeper of El Salvador saved a clear chance in the penalty spot.
51' - El Salvador are in the same attitude of the first half (0-0)
By trying with counterattacks, El Salvador want to score the first goal of the game.
49' - South Korea are creating corner kicks (0-0)
In order to find a new spot to try and score, they have been creating chances with corner kicks and free kicks.
47' - South Korea start with the same intensity (0-0)
By controlling the ball, South Korea started the second half with the intention to score the first goal of the game.
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45' - Second half underway! (0-0)
Koroleva blows her whistle to start the first half.
First half stats
Possession: South Korea 64% | El Salvador 36%
Shots (On Target): South Korea 5 (1) | El Salvador 2 (0)
Fouls: South Korea 4 | El Salvador 7
Corners: South Korea 3 | El Salvador 1
45+6' - Halftime (0-0)
After an entertained first half, Koroleva blew her whistle to end the first half.
45+3' - Too much fouls now (0-0)
Now, both teams have committed 15 fouls, 5 for South Korea and 10 for El Salvador. And that have led to first yellow card of the game for Cerritos.
45' - Additional time (0-0)
Referee Katja Koroleva added 6 minutes.
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42' - Both teams have slowed down (0-0)
After a frenetic start and an intense matchup, both teams have decided to slow things down, as the first half it's about to end.
40' - Ball possession (0-0)
South Korea 72%, El Salvador 28%.
38' - El Salvador want to score with long passes (0-0)
From the defense to the offense, that's the play that El Salvador have been trying in the last couple of minutes, but South Korea are well-organized.
35' - HEECHAN WAS CLOSE TO SCORE (0-0)
After a great run from his teammate, Heechan was in the penalty spot and almost scored, but El Salvador defended outstandingly.
32' - EL SALVADOR MISS A CLEAR CHANCE (0-0)
Despite their lack of ball possession, they are trying through counterattacks, but in this occasion Flores made a bad decision and the pass in the area went far from his teammate that was alone to score.
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30' - El Salvador can't find the ball (0-0)
After a promising start, El Salvador have lost the ball completely and South Korea want to score first.
28' - South Korea don't lend the ball (0-0)
While the Koreans try to keep the ball, El Salvador defend with everything they have on the field.
25' - The match restart (0-0)
The same players take the field to continue the international friendly.
23' - Rehydratation break (0-0)
Both teams talk with the coaches, while hydrate.
20' - A roundtrip match (0-0)
El Salvador and South Korea are creating chances one-by-one, but the ball hasn't entered to any of the goals.
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18' - Too much fouls in the game (0-0)
Both teams have prefered to make some fouls at this point, with 7 already, 2 for South Korea and 5 four El Salvador.
16' - Ball possession (0-0)
South Korea 70%, El Salvador 30%.
14' - South Korea suffer the game (0-0)
El Salvador are not leaving clear spaces on the defense and when they create chances, South Korea struggle. However, they got a corner with a great ball possession.
12' - El Salvador want to create chances (0-0)
Through fouls to South Korea's area, El Salvador want to create dangerous situations.
10' - SOUTH KOREA MISS A CLEAR CHANCE (0-0)
In a counterattack, Heechan stole the ball from El Salvador's defender and despite having a teammate, the ball didn't get there and the goalkeeper of El Salvador took it.
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8' - Jaesung creates danger for South Korea (0-0)
After the corner, South Korea' captain created danger for the left side of the field, but El Salvador defended outstandingly for another corner kick.
6' - El Salvador don't hide (0-0)
Without having control of the ball, El Salvador have created danger in South Korea's area, but a free kick from the Asian team has been created. It ended in the first corner kick of the game.
4' - El Salvador defend outstandingly (0-0)
Despite the couple of tries that South Korea have created, El Salvador's defense have made an outstanding job so far.
2' - South Korea have taken the ball (0-0)
With El Salvador trying to press their defense, South Korea started to take control of the ball, as they want the first goal of the game.
0' - First half underway! (0-0)
The referee blows his whistle and the match starts.
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We are ready to start
Both teams are on the field for the protocolary acts in Utah.
H2H for South Korea and El Salvador
Ahead of this international friendly, South Korea and El Salvador have played once on their whole history, and the game ended 1-1 on June 20, 2023.
Today's venue
BYU South Field—nestled on the Provo campus of Brigham Young University—stands firmly as one of the premier college soccer venues in the United States. While the facility serves as the permanent fortress for the university's powerhouse women’s soccer and rugby programs, it has recently vaulted into the international spotlight, playing host to the South Korea men's national team as they wrap up their crucial pre-World Cup friendly slate against El Salvador, with a capacity of 4.200 spectators.
Today's referees
The match will be officiated by an American crew, appointed to lead this international friendly at BYU South Field.
Main Referee: Katja Koroleva (USA)
Assistant Referee 1: Jennifer Garner (USA)
Assistant Referee 2: Meghan Mullen (USA)
Fourth Official: Natalie Simon (USA)
South Korea lineup
South Korea's starting XI: Kim Seuhggyu; Kim Minjae, Lee Taeseok, Lee Jaesung, Lee Gihyuk; Lee Donggyeong, Cho Guesung, Seol Youngwoo; Lee Hanbeom, Hwang Heechan, Hwang Ihbeom.
South Korea vs El Salvador clash in an international friendly
Welcome to our live blog! This time, South Korea will play against El Salvador in an international friendly as the Taeguk Warriors continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates of this matchup at BYU South Field in Utah.
Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in 2024. With over seven years of experience, he has covered a diverse range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events such as the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Before joining Bolavip US, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.