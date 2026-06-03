South Korea vs El Salvador LIVE: The Koreans are not worried in the international friendly before 2026 World Cup! (1-0)

South Korea started the second half of their clash with El Salvador in an international friendly on US soil, serving as a critical tune-up ahead of the team's highly anticipated 2026 World Cup debut on June 11. Follow every moment, tactical shift, and key highlight with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

The second half is officially underway as South Korea look to establish their tactical rhythm ahead of their June 11 World Cup opener against Czechia. Using this high-profile international friendly against El Salvador as their final pre-tournament tune-up, the Taeguk Warriors are eager to keep the momentum rolling and build on a confidence-boosting victory over Trinidad and Tobago secured just prior to arriving on U.S. soil.

El Salvador, a nation that fell short in its bid for World Cup qualification, enter the match focused on a long-term rebuild. Head coach Hernan Dario Gomez is actively evaluating the roster to identify fresh talent for the next cycle, utilizing this high-profile matchup to test tactical alternatives for the Central American squad.

Follow all the action, key highlights, turning points, and goals with our live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.