NY Giants, John Harbaugh receive message from Odell Beckham Jr. about being cut and fight for roster spot

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't asking for any guarantees in his return to the Giants. The wide receiver wants to prove John Harbaugh was right.

Odell Beckham Jr. is returning to the New York Giants with no expectations of special treatment. Despite being one of the most recognizable players in franchise history, the veteran wide receiver made it clear that he fully expects to earn his place on the 2026 roster.

Speaking about his mindset entering training camp, Beckham explained that proving himself has been a constant theme throughout his football journey. From his high school days to his rise at LSU and eventually the NFL, he has always embraced the challenge of being doubted.

Rather than viewing the competition as a threat, Beckham believes it could bring out the best version of himself as he attempts to restart his career in New York. “I always had to earn it. I always had to prove it. It’s just who I am. It was always about proving it to myself. I like it this way. I feel like it’s going to elevate me.”

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Odell Beckham Jr. welcomes competition from Giants’ veteran additions

The Giants have added several experienced receivers to improve their depth entering the season. Along with Beckham, the team also brought in Braxton Berrios and JuJu Smith-Schuster, creating a competitive battle for targets and roster spots. Far from being concerned, Beckham views that environment as a positive. “It’s going to bring me up to have to earn it.”

The statement reflects the confidence of a player who understands the challenge ahead but remains convinced he can still contribute at a high level. For Beckham, the opportunity to compete is exactly what he wanted when he decided to return to the NFL.

OBJ accepts the possibility of being cut

Perhaps the most revealing part of Beckham’s comments involved his conversation with head coach John Harbaugh. According to the veteran receiver, Harbaugh told him that the head coach hopes the situation never reaches the point where a difficult roster decision becomes necessary.

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Still, Beckham made it clear that he would understand if the Giants ultimately determine that another player is a better fit for the team. “If that’s what you got to do and you see that I’m not the best or fit, then, by all means, I’m good with it.”