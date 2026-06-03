Algeria stun Netherlands 1-0 in Rotterdam as Anis Hadj Moussa delivers with a stunning strike
The visitors defeated the Netherlands in this international friendly, with Anis Hadj Moussa breaking the deadlock in the second half with a brilliant curling finish. Watch the key moments, highlights, and the decisive goal here.
Algeriacompleted a composed and disciplined performance in Rotterdam, earning a 1–0 victory over the Netherlands by capitalizing on their key moment in the second half to secure a deserved win in this international friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Anis Hadj Moussa delivered the breakthrough with a brilliant curling finish that ultimately decided the match.
The Netherlands started with energy and long spells of possession, but Algeria gradually settled into the game and grew more comfortable defensively as the first half progressed. The visitors absorbed pressure, stayed compact, and waited for their chance to strike after the break.
That moment arrived in the 86th minute, when Hadj Moussa received the ball on the right, cut inside onto his left foot, and unleashed a superb curling shot into the far corner to give Algeria the lead.
The final whistle confirmed a strong showing from Algeria, who combined efficiency, defensive order, and a moment of individual brilliance to take the win. The Netherlands, meanwhile, showed flashes of danger but lacked precision in the decisive moments as both sides continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Advertisement
Thanks for joining us!
The visitors defeat the Netherlands 1–0 in Rotterdam, with Anis Hadj Moussa delivering a brilliant second‑half finish to secure the result. You lived every moment of this international clash here on Bolavip.
FULL‑TIME – Algeria take the win in Rotterdam! (0–1)
Final whistle! Algeria secure the victory with Moussa’s stunning strike making the difference.
90' — Four minutes added (0-1)
The referee signals four minutes of stoppage time. The Netherlands are running out of chances as they push desperately for an equalizer against an Algeria side now fully committed to defending their lead.
88' — Substitution for the Netherlands (0-1)
Koeman moves his bench again: Brian Brobbey comes on to replace Jan Paul van Hecke. More attacking power for the final minutes as the Dutch chase the equalizer
86' — GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL by Moussa! (0-1)
Algeria take the lead with a sensational strike from Anis Hadj Moussa! Receiving the ball on the right, he cuts inside and curls a stunning shot into the far corner past the Dutch keeper. A moment of brilliance to break the deadlock.
🚨🌍 | GOAL: WHAT A SENSATIONAL GOAL FROM ANIS HADJ MOUSSA! WOW!
83' — Memphis tries, but Zidane saves Algeria again (0-0)
Memphis Depay finds space and goes for it, but Luca Zidane stands tall once more, reacting quickly to keep Algeria level. The Granada goalkeeper continues to be the hero of the night.
81' — Netherlands substitution (0-0)
Koeman makes another attacking change: Wout Weghorst comes on to replace Cody Gakpo. The Dutch look for more aerial presence and finishing power in the final stretch.
80' — Algeria try to build from the back but lack precision (0-0)
Algeria attempt to create from deep, moving the ball patiently out of defense, but their sequences break down quickly and they fail to generate any real threat in the final third.
76' — Hadjam in pain after a hit to the face (0-0)
Rayan Hadjam stays down after taking a blow to the face from Koopmeiners, who never saw him coming. The Algerian defender receives medical attention and, after a brief check, returns to the pitch.
73' — Another substitution for Algeria (0-0)
Mohamed Amoura’s night is over as Adil Boulbina comes on to take his place. Fresh legs for Petković as he keeps rotating his attack.
Advertisement
70' — The Netherlands keep the ball but lack penetration (0-0)
The Dutch circulate possession through midfield, trying new combinations and angles, yet they still struggle to create real danger near Algeria’s box. The rhythm slows as they search for a breakthrough.
69' — Multiple substitutions for the Netherlands (0-0)
Koeman refreshes his lineup with four changes:
Lutsharel Geertruida replaces Mats Wieffer
Quinten Timber comes on for Frenkie de Jong
Teun Koopmeiners enters for Donyell Malen
Marten De Roon replaces Tijjani Reijnders
66' — Justin Kluivert can't finish after a great combination (0-0)
Justin Kluivert gets on the end of a sharp passing sequence, but his final touch lets him down as the ball drifts wide of the end line. Another chance that slips away for the Netherlands.
64' — Another change for Algeria (0-0)
Amine Gouiri comes off, and Nadir Benbouali enters as Petković continues adjusting his attack.
61' — Zidane saves Algeria again (0-0)
Luca Zidane pulls off a sensational diving stop to deny Justin Kluivert from opening the scoring. The Algerian goalkeeper continues to be the standout performer of the night.
Advertisement
58' — Chaibi threatens down the right (0-0)
Fares Chaibi drives into the box from the right, but Jan Paul van Hecke throws himself in from the ground to block the shot and keep it from reaching the target.
56' — The Netherlands keep pushing, Algeria stay sharp (0-0)
The Dutch side continue trying to build from midfield, circulating the ball with patience as they look for a way through. Algeria’s back line remains fully alert, reading every movement and closing the gaps quickly.
55' — Malen wastes another big chance (0-0)
The Dutch forward breaks in from the right once again and goes for a low, angled strike, but it drifts just wide of the post. The Netherlands edging closer to the opener.
52' — Reijnders comes inches away from scoring (0-0)
The Dutch midfielder unleashes a powerful strike from the edge of the box, and it flies just over the crossbar. The Netherlands were a whisker away from breaking the deadlock.
49' — Aké in pain after a heavy collision (0-0)
Nathan Aké stays down after clashing with Chaibi, never seeing the Algerian attacker coming. The Dutch defender needs medical attention before getting back to his feet.
Advertisement
47' — Algeria start stronger after the break (0-0)
The visitors look more energetic following the changes, and a quick move ends with a shot that goes wide of the far post.
46' — Six changes for Algeria at the break (0-0)
Petković refreshes his side: Hadj Moussa, Belghali, Maza, Chaibi, Tougaï and Hadjam replace Mandi, Abada, Mahrez, Amoura, Zerrouki and Belaïd.
46' — Five changes for the Netherlands at the break (0-0)
Koeman makes wholesale adjustments: Hato, Roefs, Kluivert, Aké and Depay come on for Van de Ven, Verbruggen, Summerville, Van Dijk and Gravenberch.
46' — Second half underway (0-0)
The action resumes in Rotterdam with the Netherlands looking to turn their dominance into a goal after a strong first half.
First half stats
Possession: Netherlands 50%, Algeria 50% Total shots: Netherlands 5, Algeria 2 Shots on target: Netherlands 3, Algeria 1
Advertisement
HT — First half ends (0-0)
The referee sends both teams to the break after an intense, fast‑paced opening 45 minutes in Rotterdam. The Netherlands created the clearer chances, but Luca Zidane’s outstanding performance keeps Algeria level.
43' — Another brilliant stop from Zidane! (0-0)
The Granada goalkeeper comes up big again, producing a sensational save to deny Summerville’s close‑range effort and keep the Netherlands from taking the lead.
40' — Algeria look to slow things down (0-0)
The visitors try to take the tempo out of the match in these final minutes of the first half, aiming to reach the break with the score still level.
37' — Heavy rain pours down in De Kuip (0-0)
The rain intensifies in Rotterdam, speeding up the surface and making every touch a bit sharper.
31' — Amoura steals it and forces a corner (0-0)
Mohamed Amoura picks the pocket in midfield and drives into the box, but his shot is blocked by Jan Paul van Hecke, sending the ball out for a corner.
Advertisement
28' — Another big save from Zidane! (0-0)
Algeria lose the ball under pressure, and Reijnders pounces with a close‑range effort, but Luca Zidane reacts brilliantly and gets a superb hand to keep it out.
25' — Zidane denies the opener! (0-0)
Cody Gakpo picks it up in midfield, drives forward and unleashes a strike from the edge of the box, but Luca Zidane produces a sensational save to keep it level.
22' — Huge chance for Malen! (0-0)
A clever through ball sends Summerville into the box, and he squares a low pass for Donyell Malen, who can’t make clean contact at the far post. The Netherlands were inches away.
16' — Abada pushes forward on the right (0-0)
Achref Abada makes a run down the right flank but loses possession as he approaches the Netherlands’ box.
10' — Netherlands score, but it’s ruled out! (0-0)
The Dutch side find the net after a quick attacking move, yet the goal is disallowed for an offside position in the build‑up.
Advertisement
8' — Donyell Malen hits the post! (0-0)
The Dutch forward finds space inside the box and fires a powerful shot that crashes off the upright. So close for the Netherlands!
6' — The Netherlands build from the back (0-0)
The hosts circulate the ball patiently in their own half as they try to put together a structured attacking move.
2' — Netherlands look to take early control (0-0)
The hosts try to settle into possession as they look to dictate the tempo in these opening minutes.
0' – GAME ON! (0-0)
The international friendly between the Netherlands and Algeria is underway at De Ku
Players on the pitch!
Both teams are lined up for the pre‑match protocol at Stadion Feijenoord. The atmosphere is building as the Netherlands and Algeria prepare for kickoff.
Advertisement
Both teams are warming up on the field
Players from both sides are out on the pitch at De Kuip, going through their warm‑up routines as we get closer to kickoff.
Today’s referees
The match will be officiated by an Austrian crew, appointed to lead this international friendly at De Kuip.
Full officiating team: Referee: Jakob Semler Assistant Referees: Martin Höfler, Alexander Borucki Fourth Official: Christian‑Petru Ciochirca VAR: Alan Kijas Assistant VAR: Josef Spurny
Today's Venue
Today’s action takes place at Stadion Feijenoord / De Kuip in Rotterdam. With a capacity of around 51,100 spectators, it is one of the most iconic stadiums in the Netherlands and provides a strong home setting as both teams continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Kickoff time and how to watch
The match between the Netherlands and Algeria is scheduled to start at 2:45 PM ET - 11:45 AM PT on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at Stadion Feijenoord - De Kuip in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. In the United States, the game will be broadcast on FOX Soccer Plus and available via live streaming on Fubo and ViX, depending on your region.
Algeria Lineup Confirmed
Algeria’s starting XI: L. Zidane; A. Abada, R. Aït‑Nouri, A. Mandi, Z. Belaïd; R. Zerrouki, N. Bentaleb; R. Mahrez , H. Aouar, M. Amoura; A. Gouiri.
Netherlands’ starting XI: Bart Verbruggen; Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven; Ryan Gravenberch, Mats Wieffer, Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong; Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville.
Tijjani Reijnders gains ground on the left flank, but Nabil Bentaleb slides in and clips the Dutch midfielder to stop the advance.
Netherlands vs Algeria clash in an international friendly
Welcome to our live blog! This time, the Netherlands host Algeria in an international friendly as both teams continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates of this matchup at Stadion Feijenoord / De Kuip in Rotterdam.
34' — Free kick for Algeria in Dutch territory (0-0)
Algeria win a set piece in the Netherlands’ half after a foul in midfield.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer, fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. Bringing over 15 years of media experience, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NHL. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Before joining Bolavip, he gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team.