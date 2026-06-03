Algeria stun Netherlands 1-0 in Rotterdam as Anis Hadj Moussa delivers with a stunning strike

The visitors defeated the Netherlands in this international friendly, with Anis Hadj Moussa breaking the deadlock in the second half with a brilliant curling finish. Watch the key moments, highlights, and the decisive goal here.

Algeria completed a composed and disciplined performance in Rotterdam, earning a 1–0 victory over the Netherlands by capitalizing on their key moment in the second half to secure a deserved win in this international friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Anis Hadj Moussa delivered the breakthrough with a brilliant curling finish that ultimately decided the match.



The Netherlands started with energy and long spells of possession, but Algeria gradually settled into the game and grew more comfortable defensively as the first half progressed. The visitors absorbed pressure, stayed compact, and waited for their chance to strike after the break.

That moment arrived in the 86th minute, when Hadj Moussa received the ball on the right, cut inside onto his left foot, and unleashed a superb curling shot into the far corner to give Algeria the lead.

The final whistle confirmed a strong showing from Algeria, who combined efficiency, defensive order, and a moment of individual brilliance to take the win. The Netherlands, meanwhile, showed flashes of danger but lacked precision in the decisive moments as both sides continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.