Poland and Nigeria draw 2-2 in the 2026 international friendly

Although neither team will be present at the 2026 World Cup, both Poland and Nigeria delivered an entertaining performance in the international friendly. With four goals in total, two on each side, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Terem Moffi had opened the scoring for the African side, while Kacper Potulski equalized in the first half. After the break, Paul Onuachu put Nigeria back in front from the penalty spot, and late on, a stunning goal from Przemysław Wiśniewski sealed the final score.
In this way, both teams continue to stay active despite not being able to feature in the upcoming World Cup. You followed the live coverage minute by minute on Bolavip, and we look forward to seeing you in our next coverage!
Advertisement
Thanks for joining us!
Poland and Nigeria delivered an entertaining international friendly, which you followed live minute by minute here on Bolavip!
Thanks for joining us, and see you next time!
90'+5 - Full-time! (2-2)
In a match full of emotions, Poland and Nigeria drew 2-2.
90'+5 - GOOOOAL for Poland (2-2)
In the last play of the match, Przemysław Wiśniewski made it 2-2 with a stunning goal.
90' - Stoppage time is being played (1-2)
While stoppage time is being played, Poland made two more substitutions: Nicola Zalewski and Piotr Zieliński went off, replaced by Karol Czubak and Oskar Pietuszewski.
88' - Poland are looking for the equalizer (1-2)
With more pride than soccer, Poland are once again searching for the equalizer.
Advertisement
85' - Final minutes of the match! (1-2)
Poland and Nigeria are playing the final minutes of the match.
80' - Yellow card on both sides (1-2)
Robert Lewandowski and Raphael Onyedika were booked.
77' - GOOOOOAL for Nigeria (1-2)
Paul Onuachu shot down the middle and gives Nigeria the lead.
76' - Penalty kick for Nigeria (1-1)
After a handball in the box reviewed by VAR, Nigeria have been awarded a penalty.
75' - Last 15 minutes of the match! (1-1)
Poland and Nigeria remain level at 1-1 with 15 minutes left in the match.
Advertisement
73' - Nigeria almost extend the lead (1-1)
Sanusi fired a powerful shot from outside the box, and Grabara pushed it out for a corner.
72' - The goalkeepers look like spectators (1-1)
The ball is being contested in midfield, keeping the goalkeepers out of danger.
Lewandowski, after a mistake by the visiting defense, nearly connected for the second goal but was unlucky with his finish.
68' - Poland are unable to get out of the pressure (1-1)
The home side is being dominated by Nigeria, but clear chances are not frequent.
63' - More substitutions in Nigeria (1-1)
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru came on to replace Moses Simon.
62'- Poland make changes (1-1)
Kacper Kozłowski and Norbert Wojtuszek came on for Poland, replacing Sebastian Szymański and Karol Świderski.
Advertisement
61' - Nigeria take control of the ball (1-1)
The African side takes control of possession and looks to break the deadlock.
55' - Poland are looking for answers in attack (1-1)
Robert Lewandowski remains the home side’s main attacking threat, although he has yet to pose any real danger.
Nigeria, with aerial play through Onuachu, almost scored a second.
50'- Nigeria are looking for the lead (1-1)
With a large number of changes at halftime, the African side is looking for a second goal.
45' - Second half is underway! (1-1)
The second half is underway between Poland and Nigeria in Warsaw.
Six changes for Nigeria: Igoh Ogbu, Akor Adams, Emmanuel Fernández, Bruno Onyemaechi, Tochukwu Nnadi, and Frank Onyeka came off.
Philip Otele, Raphael Onyedika, Zaidu Sanusi, Calvin Bassey, Rafiu Durosinmi, and Semi Ajayi came on.
Parity in the match (1-1)
In a match with few clear chances, Poland and Nigeria are level at 1-1.
Terem Moffi opened the scoring for the visitors, while Kacper Potulski equalized late on.
Advertisement
45'+3 - End of first half! (1-1)
Poland and Nigeria are tied 1-1.
45'+1 - GOOOOAL for Poland! (1-1)
Casper Potulski equalizes with a finish from inside the box.
43' - Poland are looking for the equalizer (0-1)
Before the end of the first half, the home side is pushing for 1-1.
Zalewski came close with a shot from outside the box that went wide.
40' - Final minutes of the first half! (0-1)
The final five minutes of the first half are being played. Nigeria continue to lead 1-0. Grabara denied a well-placed shot from Bewene.
37' - Nigeria are in no trouble (0-1)
The African side is justifying its lead with possession of the ball.
Poland try with isolated aerial moves, but without danger.
Advertisement
32' - The visitors hold onto their lead (0-1)
Poland have yet to react to the visitors’ goal.
27' - Poland are looking for the equalizer (0-1)
With a rather weak shot from Zieliński, the Nigerian goalkeeper dealt with it comfortably.
23' - GOOOAL for Nigeria (0-1)
Terem Moffi opens the scoring.
21' - First yellow card of the match ()-0)
With Moses Simon leading Nigeria's counter attack, Bartosz Slisz stops the forward with a tackle.
20' - Poland are cutting off Nigeria’s attempts (0-0)
The visitors try to create danger, but the Polish side deal with it comfortably in the air.
Advertisement
15' - The match continues without any goal-scoring chances (0-0)
After the first 15 minutes, the match remains 0-0.
10' - Even start in the opening minutes (0-0)
Both teams are trading possession and continuing to size each other up.
7' - Poland are creating danger down the flanks (0-0)
The home side is trying to create danger through its full-backs.
5' - Nigeria look to control possession (0-0)
In the opening minutes of the match, the African side is looking to secure possession of the ball. However, Poland have had the first scoring chance after a Kaminski header went wide.
0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
Poland and Nigeria are already playing their 2026 international friendly in Warsaw.
Advertisement
Teams prepare for kickoff
Poland and Nigeria finished their pre-match warmups and are ready for the start of the international friendly.
Match venue
Today’s match will be played at the National Stadium in Warsaw, which has a capacity of 58,580 spectators.
Key absences for Nigeria
Nigeria will enter this match without two key players: Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.
While the exact reason for their absence was not disclosed, the lack of any reported injury issues suggests they were left out to rest following their European club campaigns.
The last meeting between the two teams
The only previous meeting between the two nations took place on May 23, 2018.
On that occasion, Nigeria defeated Poland 1-0 in an international friendly at the Wrocław Municipal Stadium in Poland, with Victor Moses scoring the game's only goal from the penalty spot.
The match officials assigned for this game
The match between Poland and Nigeria will be officiated by an all-Romanian crew. The referee will be Marian Barbu, with assistants Mircea Mihail Grigoriu and Marius Florin Badea.
The fourth official will be Răres Vidican, while VAR will be handled by Cătălin Popa, with Marcel Bîrsan serving as assistant VAR official.
Advertisement
Nigeria's confirmed lineup
Eric Chelle will field these 11 players for the start of the match:
Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who began his career after graduating with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Over the years, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has conducted interviews with players and coaches. In addition to his writing, Matias has contributed as a columnist on various radio shows. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering resonant news about U.S. sports to the audience.