Poland and Nigeria draw 2-2 in the 2026 international friendly

Although neither team will be present at the 2026 World Cup, both Poland and Nigeria delivered an entertaining performance in the international friendly. With four goals in total, two on each side, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Terem Moffi had opened the scoring for the African side, while Kacper Potulski equalized in the first half. After the break, Paul Onuachu put Nigeria back in front from the penalty spot, and late on, a stunning goal from Przemysław Wiśniewski sealed the final score.

In this way, both teams continue to stay active despite not being able to feature in the upcoming World Cup. You followed the live coverage minute by minute on Bolavip, and we look forward to seeing you in our next coverage!