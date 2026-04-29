NY Yankees make roster move with Randal Grichuk and Elmer Rodriguez before game vs Rangers

The New York Yankees made a notable roster adjustment ahead of their matchup against the Texas Rangers, recalling right-hander Elmer Rodriguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while designating outfielder Randal Grichuk for assignment. The move signals continued roster evaluation, as manager Aaron Boone confirmed the call-up of Rodriguez on Tuesday.

According to the Yankees’ official account on X, “Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Recalled RHP Elmer Rodriguez (#71) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Designated OF Randal Grichuk for assignment.” The transaction places Rodriguez back in the major league bullpen setup while ending Grichuk’s brief stint with the club.

Grichuk struggled during his limited opportunity in New York, posting a .194 batting average with a .212 on-base percentage and a .535 OPS across 31 at-bats. He recorded eight runs, six hits, two RBIs, and no home runs, failing to establish consistent production before the roster decision was made.

Advertisement

Yankees turn to youth and pitching depth

The recall of Rodriguez underscores the Yankees’ continued emphasis on pitching depth as they manage workload and performance across the roster. The right-hander now rejoins the major league staff after a strong stretch in Triple-A, where he posted a 1.27 ERA and is ranked as the organization’s No. 3 prospect, reinforcing his status as a developing option for multiple roles.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Recalled RHP Elmer Rodríguez (#71) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Designated OF Randal Grichuk for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 29, 2026

Grichuk’s struggles lead to early exit from Yankees plans

Grichuk’s short tenure highlights the difficulty of carving out consistent playing time in a competitive Yankees roster. Despite veteran experience, his limited offensive output ultimately led to the club moving in a different direction.

Advertisement

With roster competition intensifying, the Yankees continue to adjust based on early-season performance indicators, signaling that roles remain fluid as the team evaluates its long-term mix.