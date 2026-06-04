JT Realmuto explains why Cristopher Sanchez’s signature pitch is a ‘cheat code’ for Phillies

JT Realmuto explained why Cristopher Sanchez’s dominant changeup has become a “cheat code” as the Philadelphia Phillies ace continues his remarkable 2026 season.

J.T. Realmuto has had a front-row seat to Cristopher Sanchez’s emergence as one of the most dominant pitchers in Major League Baseball, and the Philadelphia Phillies catcher believes one pitch stands above the rest. Although Sanchez’s pursuit of a historic scoreless innings streak ended at 50.1 innings on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, he once again delivered a strong outing in a 3-2 victory.

Following the win, Realmuto highlighted the pitch that has become the foundation of Sanchez’s success. Speaking to 97.5 The Fanatic, Realmuto described the left-hander’s devastating changeup in simple terms. “It feels like a cheat code when you’re catching that you can always go back to that pitch,” Realmuto said.

The praise comes as Sanchez continues to dominate opposing hitters with a pitch that consistently generates swings and misses while also producing weak contact, a bright spot at a time when the Phillies’ offensive slump plummeted them behind New York Mets, adding even more value to his reliability on the mound.

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Sanchez’s changeup continues to fuel elite production

Sanchez’s changeup has evolved into one of the most effective pitches in baseball. The offering allows him to attack hitters in any count, keeping opponents off balance while generating ground balls and strikeouts at an elite rate.

Cristopher Sanchez #61 of the Phillies walks from the bullpen with J.T. Realmuto. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The left-hander improved to 7-2 on the season and lowered his ERA to 1.46 while surpassing 100 strikeouts. Even after his scoreless streak ended, Sanchez continues to build a strong case as one of the league’s premier pitchers in 2026.

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Realmuto and Sanchez continue building one of MLB’s top batteries

Realmuto’s impact extends far beyond his offensive production. The veteran catcher has played a key role in guiding Sanchez through his emergence, helping maximize the effectiveness of his pitch mix and game plan.

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The Phillies catcher also contributed at the plate against San Diego, finishing 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI. His seventh-inning solo shot broke a 1-1 tie and provided crucial support for Sanchez. Together, the pair has developed into one of the most reliable pitcher-catcher combinations in baseball, combining experience, trust, and execution as Philadelphia continues its push in the National League standings.