What went wrong with Nick Castellanos after abrupt exit from the Padres

Nick Castellanos’ tumultuous tenure with the San Diego Padres has come to an abrupt end. Prior to Game 2 of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the front office notified the veteran outfielder that he has been designated for assignment.

In a stunning roster shakeup, the San Diego Padres designated veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos for assignment on Wednesday ahead of Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The high-profile roster move caps a frustrating, multi-faceted decline for the veteran slugger, who simply couldn’t find his footing in Southern California.

Even with the Phillies footing the bill for his substantial contract, Castellanos failed to produce at the plate for San Diego. His prolonged slump turned a low-risk gamble into an unexpected, abrupt end to his tenure that caught many around the league by surprise.

The root of the issue lies in a complete breakdown at the plate. Castellanos wasn’t drawing walks, his strikeouts were piling up at an alarming rate (34 Ks), and he was completely unplayable against left-handed pitching, the exact split he was primarily brought in to neutralize. Combined with below-average defense in the outfield, a sub-.200 batting average made him entirely expendable.

Advertisement

Following the opening series against his former club in Philadelphia, Castellanos had opened up about his departure from the Phillies. At the time, he also offered high praise for manager Don Mattingly’s ability to guide a surging Padres team well above the .500 mark.

We have designated 1B/OF Nick Castellanos for assignment and selected the contract of INF/OF Samad Taylor from Triple-A El Paso. Taylor will wear No. 0. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 3, 2026

Stats to forget for Castellanos in San Diego

It wasn’t just a failure to drive rallies; his baseline traditional metrics cratered. The statistical collapse became impossible to justify, even with the Padres catching a financial break while Philadelphia swallowed the luxury-tax hit on his salary.

Advertisement

Castellanos leaves San Diego with a dismal .191/.222/.339 slash line, scraping together a mere .560 OPS. With just four home runs and 20 RBIs across 122 plate appearances, his production fell catastrophically short of what the Padres anticipated for the first half of the campaign.

The end of an era for Castellanos?

It is a sharp fall from grace for the former All-Star. Following highly publicized friction with former Phillies manager Rob Thomson, the veteran outfielder appeared plagued by mental fatigue at the plate, a psychological hurdle that clearly manifested in his regressing metrics.

With the Padres officially pivoting to youth by calling up 25-year-old Samad Taylor from Triple-A El Paso, Castellanos’ future remains up in the air. Once he inevitably clears waivers due to his contract structure, the veteran will look to catch on with a new franchise ahead of the trade deadline to prove he still has something left in the tank.

Advertisement