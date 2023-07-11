National League and American League meet in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. This game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Two top notch managers will lead each team, Rob Thomson and Dusty Baker. Here is all the detailed information about this All-Star Game game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch National League vs American League online free in the US on Fubo]

Both rosters are filled with the best players available, the National League has Ronald Acuña Jr, and other players like Noland Arena who has 8 appearances in an All-Star Games.

The American League will have Shohei Ohtani who together with Acuña Jr. were the players with the most votes in each league. On the other hand, other players like Aaron Judge and Mike Trout will not play in the All-Star game this year.

When will National League vs American League be played?

National League and American League play for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Zac Gallan and Gerrit Cole will be the starting pitchers for this big game.

National League vs American League: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch National League vs American League in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, National League and American League at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Tuesday, July 11, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox, Fox Deportes