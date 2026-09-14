What do the NY Yankees need vs Twins to seal a 2026 MLB playoff berth today, Sep. 14?

The New York Yankees open their series against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis, looking to secure a spot in the upcoming 2026 MLB playoffs.

The New York Yankees have been playing very well down the stretch of the regular season and are looking to secure their spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs. To do so, two scenarios could unfold today against the Minnesota Twins that would allow them to clinch that privilege.

According to the information reported on the official MLB website, the first scenario for the Pinstripes to reach the postseason would be to defeat the Twins. The other, just in case, would be for the Toronto Blue Jays to lose their game against the Detroit Tigers.

As the games unfold, it seems like the Bronx Bombers’ path to the playoffs in the AL East is within reach. Will Aaron Boone’s squad finally punch their ticket at Target Field?

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Two teams have already clinched a postseason spot

With just a handful of games remaining in the regular season, only two teams have clinched a postseason berth so far. The first is the Tampa Bay Rays from the AL East, while they are joined by the Milwaukee Brewers from the NL Central. However, neither team has clinched its division yet.

Manager Kevin Cash #16 relives Drew Rasmussen #57 of the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning.

What’s next for the Yankees?

To close out the regular season, the Yankees have a final 13-game stretch split across four key series, starting tonight, September 14th through 16th, on the road against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Immediately after, they stay away from home for a weekend set from September 18th to 20th to face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

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They then head back to the Bronx for a crucial homestand at Yankee Stadium, host to a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays from September 22nd to 24th (including a doubleheader on the 22nd), before wrapping up the regular season from September 25th to 27th against the Baltimore Orioles.