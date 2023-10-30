Game 3 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers is sure to be an exciting one, with both teams evenly matched and looking to take a 2-1 series lead. This game will be available in multiple radio stations accross the United States.

During the entire World Series, from Game 1 to a potential Game 7, the championship signal will be transmitted through six radio stations, one of which is ESPN (English) for the entire country and another of which is TUDN (Spanish) for Hispanic listeners.

The Diamondbacks are coming off a blowout win in Game 2, while the Rangers are looking to bounce back from a tough loss. Both teams have explosive offenses and solid pitching staffs, so it’s shaping up to be a close and competitive game.

World Series Game 3 radio stations

From the beginning of the World Series the TV channels, live streams like Fubo, and all radio stations were announced in advance. The 6 radio stations where Game 3 of the World Series will be broadcast are: ESPN (English), TUDN (Spanish), KRLD (Texas – English), KAMM (Texas – Spanish), KMVP (Arizona – English), KHOV (Arizona – Spanish).

The radio announcers of the 2023 World Series for Game 3 and the rest of the games are:

Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza, Eduardo Pérez, and Buster Olney (ESPN)

Jesus Acosta, Alberto Ferreiro, Jose Napoles, and Luis Quiñones (TUDN)

Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks (KRLD)

Eleno Ornelas and José Guzmán (KAMM)

Greg Schulte, Chris Garagiola, and Tom Candiotti (KMVP)

Oscar Soria and Rodrigo López (KHOV)

Game 3 of the World Series will be televised on Fox in the United States. It can also be streamed live on MLB.tv and Fox Sports Go and Fubo with a free stream with 7-day trial.