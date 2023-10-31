Game 4 of the 2023 World Series is sure to be a good and exciting game! The Texas Rangers have a small lead of 2-1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the Diamondbacks are a dangerous team and they will be looking to tie the series up. Both teams have high-powered offenses and strong pitching staffs, so it is sure to be a close game.

So far radio broadcast has been impeccable in the United States through the main radio stations that were announced before the World Series, one of the stations is ESPN (English) and the other for Spanish speakers is TUDN.

The Diamondbacks need their offense to come alive. They have scored a lot runs (15) in the first three games of the series, and they will need to score more runs if they want to beat the Rangers in Game 4.

World Series Game 4 radio stations

The Game 4 radio stations have a select group of the best announcers available, experienced journalists who know the game inside out. The radio stations to listen to Game 4 are:

ESPN (English)

TUDN (Spanish)

KRLD (Texas – English)

KAMM (Texas – Spanish)

KMVP (Arizona – English)

KHOV (Arizona – Spanish)

The radio announcers of the 2023 World Series for Game 4 are:

Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza, Eduardo Pérez, and Buster Olney (ESPN)

Jesus Acosta, Alberto Ferreiro, Jose Napoles, and Luis Quiñones (TUDN)

Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks (KRLD)

Eleno Ornelas and José Guzmán (KAMM)

Greg Schulte, Chris Garagiola, and Tom Candiotti (KMVP)

Oscar Soria and Rodrigo López (KHOV)

The Diamondbacks need to get a strong start from Joe Mantiply. Mantiply has been weak in the postseason, pitching to a 10.03 ERA in one start. He needs to continue to step up in Game 4 and keep the Rangers’ offense in check.

Game 4 of the 2023 World Series is shaping up to be a thrilling game. Both teams are evenly matched, and the game should come down to the wire. It is a must-watch for any baseball fan, theres a live stream option for smartphone, tablet and smartv users called Fubo with a 7-day free trial.

Why listen to baseball on the radio?

There are many reasons why baseball fans enjoy listening to the game on the radio. For one, radio broadcasts can be more immersive than television broadcasts. Radio broadcasters have the ability to paint a vivid picture of the game in the listener’s mind, using their words to describe the action on the field, the atmosphere at the ballpark, and the reactions of the crowd.

Which is bigger, the radio audience or the TV audience for sports in the United States?

The TV audience for sports is bigger than the radio audience in the United States. However, radio still has a significant audience for sports, especially for live play-by-play broadcasts. In 2022, the average NFL game on TV drew 16.3 million viewers, while the average NFL game on radio drew 4.5 million listeners.