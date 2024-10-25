Where to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees live in the USA: 2024 MLB World Series Game 1

Los Angeles Dodgers take on New York Yankees in the 2024 MLB World Series Game 1. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against New York Yankees in what will be the 2024 MLB World Series Game 1. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, from the opening kickoff to the final whistle in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

The highly anticipated showdown between the Dodgers and Yankees kicks off, rekindling one of MLB’s most storied rivalries in a new chapter no baseball fan will want to miss. Fresh from a decisive 4-1 win in the Championship Series, the Yankees look to carry momentum into this World Series matchup.

On the other hand, the Dodgers come in strong after a 4-2 victory over the New York Mets. They both know that a victory in Game 1 is crucial. This clash of baseball powerhouses promises drama, excitement, and everything fans crave from the best league in the world—stay tuned for every thrilling detail.

When will the Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees match be played?

Los Angeles Dodgers face New York Yankees this Friday, October 26, in the 2024 MLB World Series Game 1. The action is set to begin at 8:08 PM (ET).

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. – IMAGO / Newscom World

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:08 PM

CT: 7:08 PM

MT: 6:08 PM

PT: 5:08 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees in the USA

Catch this 2024 MLB World Series Game between Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX.