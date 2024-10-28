Where to watch New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers live for free in the USA: 2024 MLB World Series Game 1

New York Yankees will face Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 MLB World Series Game 3. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The New York Yankees are set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2024 MLB World Series, a matchup loaded with excitement as both teams battle for the championship. Fans can expect nonstop action from the first pitch to the final out, with this game shaping up to be a can’t-miss clash.

The Yankees are in a tough spot as the World Series heads into Game 3, down 0-2 after dropping the first two games to the Dodgers. New York now faces a must-win scenario to avoid the daunting challenge of a 3-0 deficit—a feat that few teams have ever overcome.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Dodgers are fully aware of their advantage, as another win would bring them to the brink of the championship. With both teams locked in a storied rivalry, Game 3 promises to be pivotal in this high-stakes series.

When will the New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers match be played?

New York Yankees face Los Angeles Dodgers this Monday, October 28, in the 2024 MLB World Series Game 3. The action is set to begin at 8:08 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty – IMAGO / NurPhoto

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:08 PM

CT: 7:08 PM

MT: 6:08 PM

PT: 5:08 PM

How to watch New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers in the USA

Catch this 2024 MLB World Series Game between New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX.