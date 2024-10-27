MLB World Series trophy 2024: History, design, and what it takes to win

The MLB World Series trophy carries a rich history, one that both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees are eager to add to once more.

The ultimate goal for athletes worldwide is to reach the pinnacle of their respective disciplines. In MLB, the World Series represents the highest achievement a baseball player can attain. Winning the coveted trophy is the dream for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees as they battle for glory in 2024.

The history of the MLB is filled with stories of how the World Series trophy has evolved over the years, often due to unforeseen circumstances that prompted the league to find new solutions. Before the current Commissioner’s Trophy, MLB awarded other trophies in the early 1900s.

One of the first was the Dauvray Cup, which was awarded for six years before mysteriously disappearing without a trace. It was followed by the Temple Cup, which was presented for three years to the winner of a postseason series between the top two National League clubs.

It wasn’t until 1903 that the concept of a Commissioner’s Trophy emerged, although it didn’t resemble the version we recognize today. It took several years before the iconic design of the trophy as we know it made its debut.

ATLANTA BRAVES OWNER, TED TURNER, PARADES THE WORLD SERIES TROPHY AROUND FULTON COUNTY STADIUM IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA AFTER ATLANTA DEFEATED CLEVELAND 1-0 TO TAKE THE SERIES 4 GAMES TO 2.

The history behind the World Series trophy

Sixty-four years after the concept of the Commissioner’s Trophy was first introduced, MLB finalized the design of the iconic cup. It wasn’t until 1967 that the world saw the current version for the first time, when the Boston Red Sox became the inaugural team to lift it.

The trophy that the Red Sox won in 1967 featured the logos of the 20 MLB teams at the time, symbolizing the league’s unity and inclusivity. Fast-forward to 2024, and the current design proudly displays 30 flags, representing all active franchises. The most recent design update came in 2000, courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

At the center of the flags, the trophy features a golden baseball and ring, symbolizing the sport’s prestige. Throughout history, the New York Yankees have held the most trophies, with seven to their name, and now they’re vying for another one in 2024.

How the 2024 World Series trophy is awarded

Unlike other major American sports, the MLB traditionally awarded the World Series trophy in the locker room. This practice changed in 1997, marking the beginning of formal on-field ceremonies where champions are honored in front of fans.

Since then, the awarding of the trophy has become a celebrated moment in front of the crowd, symbolizing the culmination of a season’s worth of hard work. The MLB Commissioner personally hands over the trophy, a role that in 2024 belongs to Rob Manfred.

Now, the Dodgers and Yankees will face off in the World Series once more, marking their 11th meeting in pursuit of the Commissioner’s Trophy. Fans are eagerly anticipating which team will add another chapter to their storied rivalry.