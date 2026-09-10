Jonas Brothers’ Rams vs 49ers halftime show: Funniest memes and reactions

The Jonas Brothers brought a nostalgic twist to the NFL’s historic Rams vs. 49ers game in Australia, and fans had plenty to say about their halftime appearance. The funniest reactions quickly took over social media.

The Jonas Brothers’ halftime performance during the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game in Melbourne quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the NFL’s historic Australian debut.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took the stage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and social media wasted little time reacting to the unexpected crossover between football and pop music. The band performed iconic classics.

From nostalgic reactions to jokes about seeing the brothers at an NFL game, social media produced plenty of memorable moments around the performance. Memes and reactions quickly turned the halftime show into a storyline of its own.

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How did NFL fans react to the Jonas Brothers’ halftime show?

This Jonas Brothers halftime show is lowkey better than a lot of the halftime shows recently. This shits kinda fire! — JRL4 (@JRL004) September 11, 2026

Jonas Brothers halftime show was worth it for Year 3000 alone. What a timeless banger. — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) September 11, 2026

All I can see as the Jonas Brothers play the halftime show… #Rams #49ers pic.twitter.com/2OWmNTxfsB — WillBrozInc (@WillBrozInc) September 11, 2026

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Wow, the Jonas Brothers are performing John Farnhem’s “You’re the Voice” and a riot has just broken out??? — F♯A♯∞, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) September 11, 2026

it’s the year of our lord 2026 why am i watching the jonas brothers during an nfl halftime — buckets (@badbuckets_) September 11, 2026

Let’s give the Super Bowl halftime to the Jonas Brothers — Fangirl for Football (@fangirlfornfl) September 11, 2026

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ah yes when the jonas brothers did a concert in the middle of a world series game… feels like a million years ago.. — sara (@dodgerblued) September 11, 2026

I’m not ashamed to admit that the Jonas Brothers singing Year 3000 scratches a part of my childhood brain — Ross (@Ross_MHR) September 11, 2026

Can’t believe they actually let the Jonas Brothers play a concert in the middle of a World Series game — Avery Chenier (@AveryChenier) September 11, 2026

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Sending the Jonas Brothers to do the halftime in Australia is a war crime — Sean Koerner (@The_Oddsmaker) September 11, 2026

How broke are the Jonas Brothers honestly why are they Always Performing (this is coming from someone who has seen them 11 times in concert thanks) — arleen (@annoyingastros) September 11, 2026

The Jonas Brothers performing during halftime at the first NFL game at the MCG in Australia, covering John Farnham … I feel like I had a stroke and I’m in a weird fever dream?? what the hell is going on 💀 pic.twitter.com/6ZcovzoLYA — Taylor Blunden (@finelytaylored) September 11, 2026

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I’ve seen the Jonas brothers in concert like 2/3 years ago. It’s a good show sorry not sorry. — Imani (@youdoingtoomuch) September 11, 2026

Respect the Jonas Brothers buddy

Better halftime show than whatever we had at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/JthYoUGq6T — Dillion Harper (@og_yungdilly) September 11, 2026

Did the Jonas Brothers just do a medley of The Lion King soundtrack? WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT?!?! — iPkWs (@VTamborina) September 11, 2026

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If you told me 20 years ago that I’d be watching the Jonas Brothers play Year 3000 during an NFL half time show in Australia on Netflix, I’d look at you like this pic.twitter.com/gKcV2IoQJ2 — SL 🌸 (@paperdaisies7) September 11, 2026

the Jonas brothers performing for halftime was so nostalgic — кєѕн ✞🧛🏽 (@Kxshyyy) September 11, 2026

Me watching the Jonas Brothers perform at halftime. pic.twitter.com/76Yc2RElPU — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) September 11, 2026

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Burnin’ Up by the Jonas Brothers hits every time — Leah Botts (@leahbotts) September 11, 2026

Let this be the last time the Jonas brothers are hired to perform anything pic.twitter.com/eYqS5sL5oT — 𝜗𝜚 (@liswez) September 11, 2026

The Jonas Brothers opening with Burnin Up and ending with Year 3000 for the halftime show was insane and I loved every second of it — Haley (@haleyy_q) September 11, 2026