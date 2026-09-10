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Jonas Brothers’ Rams vs 49ers halftime show: Funniest memes and reactions

The Jonas Brothers brought a nostalgic twist to the NFL’s historic Rams vs. 49ers game in Australia, and fans had plenty to say about their halftime appearance. The funniest reactions quickly took over social media.

onas Brothers perform at half time of the NFL football game between Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers
© Robert Cianflone/Getty Imagesonas Brothers perform at half time of the NFL football game between Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers

The Jonas Brothers’ halftime performance during the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game in Melbourne quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the NFL’s historic Australian debut.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took the stage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and social media wasted little time reacting to the unexpected crossover between football and pop music. The band performed iconic classics.

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From nostalgic reactions to jokes about seeing the brothers at an NFL game, social media produced plenty of memorable moments around the performance. Memes and reactions quickly turned the halftime show into a storyline of its own.

How did NFL fans react to the Jonas Brothers’ halftime show?

Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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