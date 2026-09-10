How many people participated in the Jonas Brothers’ Rams vs. 49ers halftime show in Australia?

The Jonas Brothers’ NFL halftime show turned the Melbourne Cricket Ground into a massive stage. With the Rams and 49ers facing off, the production required far more than the trio alone.

The Jonas Brothers brought their signature sound to the NFL’s historic debut in Australia, but their halftime performance was much bigger than Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas alone. A large team worked behind the scenes.

From dancers to sound engineers and lighting crews, plenty of people were involved in bringing the performance to life. The scale of the production reflected the importance of the first regular-season NFL game played in Australia.

With the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams facing off at the MCG, the halftime appearance became one of the event’s biggest attractions. But just how many people were actually involved in putting the show together?

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How big was the production behind the Jonas Brothers’ NFL halftime show?

The scale of the event required a large team working behind the scenes to put the performance together in a matter of minutes. The NFL had more than 200 staff members working in Melbourne for the overall game operation, which included broadcasting, logistics, stadium preparation and the entertainment surrounding the historic matchup between the Rams and 49ers.

The Jonas Brothers themselves were the only officially announced headline performers for halftime, with them taking the stage. The NFL has not released a breakdown showing exactly how many dancers, musicians, technicians or stagehands were assigned to their performance, meaning any specific number for the halftime crew would be an estimate rather than an official figure.

The scale of the wider NFL production gives some perspective on how demanding the event was behind the scenes. Roughly 59 tons of equipment and supplies were transported to Australia for the game and its surrounding operations.