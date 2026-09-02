World Series champion Ozzie Guillen orders White Sox to change Munetaka Murakami strategy

Munetaka Murakami’s rookie year in MLB hasn’t been exactly what the Chicago White Sox had hoped for. Especially as of late. After a red-hot start to his career in North America, the Japanese infielder has encountered adversity and fallen into a slump, and he has yet to figure out a way out of it.

Speaking his mind on Murakami’s performance in August, former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen, who led the Pale Hose to their last World Series title in 2005, sent a clear message. Or rather an instruction for manager Will Venable and the coaches in Chicago’s South Side.

“[Murakami] is not seeing the ball well, he’s just freelancing, and hopeful to get a hit. I think they have to talk to him and say: ‘You know what? Don’t try to hit home runs, try to hit the balls in the middle of the field’. And hopefully the swing will go back to normal,” Guillen stated on 104.3 The Score Chicago.

Advertisement

Guillen proposes batting order change

Often batting second in Chicago’s order, Murakami has struggled mightily as of late. Murakami struck out 46 times in August. Based on his 102 total at-bats during the month, he’s been punched out 45.1% of the time. In August, Murakami recorded a .147 average, .304 OBP, .343 SLG, and .647 OPS, which affected his season numbers. What was a .985 OPS dropped to .848 after Murakami’s Abysmal August.

Ozzie Guillen with the Commissioner’s Trophy he helped win.

For Guillen, a change is in order. With the Cleveland Guardians breathing down the South Siders’ necks, Chicago needs to find answers down the stretch and heading into the postseason.

Advertisement

“They should put him down like seven [on the batting order], move him down a little bit for a couple of days. Because when you’re batting second and you strike out that much, you kill a lot of rallies. I think that’s the solution right now,” Guillen admitted.

Surprise factor is gone for Murakami

When he arrived in MLB, Murakami knocked it out of the park—quite literally. Through his first three games in America, Murakami hit three home runs, and he finished March with a .278 batting average, .409 OBP, .778 SLG, and 1.187 OPS. It felt like the second coming of Jesus had walked into Rate Field; perhaps the White Sox had Pope Leo XIV to thank for that.

However, Murakami has been slowed down since. The rest of the league came up with answers and challenges of its own for the 26-year-old first-year international player, who hasn’t cleared them yet.