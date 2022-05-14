Things remain the same for Rocker, he will not play in the MLB but in the meantime the Frontier League will be the destination for him until some team is interested in his services for the future.

Who are the Tri-City ValleyCats where Kumar Rocker is going to play?

For those who do not know Kumar Rocker’s history, he was drafted by the New York Mets during the 2021 MLB Draft in what was an expected 10th pick during the first round, but things did not go well for him since the Mets were unhappy after reviewing Rocker's medical information.

Kumar Rocker underwent a new medical review by orthopedic surgeons which concluded that there was no problem with Rocker's joints (shoulder, elbow) and therefore he could play baseball normally. The Mets did not take that medical review into account.

During his college days, Rocker was one of Vanderbilt's top pitchers, he posted 14-4 with a 2.73 ERA, 179 strikeouts, 0.934 WHIP and 8 home runs allowed. Those were his stats during 2021 in what was his last season with Vanderbilt.

The Tri-City ValleyCats are part of the independent baseball league called the Frontier League which is made up of 16 teams between the United States and Canada. The ValleyCats belong to the East Division of said league and their home field is located in Troy, New York.

Pete Incaviglia is the manager of the Tri-City ValleyCats for the 2022 season, but the team has a long list of pitchers for the upcoming season, so Kumar Rocker should earn his spot among the starters during the season.