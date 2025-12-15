What happens if Steelers lose today to Dolphins on MNF in Week 15 of 2025 NFL season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) face a crucial test when taking on the Miami Dolphins (6-7) in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season. As the two sides take to the field at Acrisure Stadium, the rest of the AFC await the final score for a much clearer playoff picture.

Playing at home in what’s expected to be tundra-like weather in The City of Bridges, Pittsburgh must deliver in front of its fans. The Terrible Towels will wave through the frozen gusts at Acrisure Stadium, but the Steelers will need even more to take the wind out of the Dolphins’ sails.

Much has been said about Tua Tagovailoa and the Phins’ performances in cold games, but Miami enters this matchup with a four-game winning streak in the NFL. That simply can’t be taken for granted by Aaron Rodgers and company.

What happens if the Steelers lose to the Dolphins?

If Pittsburgh loses to Miami, it will drop to a 7-7 record in the 2025 NFL season. According to NFL.com, the Steelers’ playoff probabilities would dip from 54% to 45%. A win, on the other hand, would raise the odds to 61%.

Though not too big of a difference, the numbers game doesn’t do justice to just how important it is for Pittsburgh to defeat Miami on Monday Night Football. Rodgers and the Steelers are certainly well aware. Moreover, they look to avoid falling for the second-straight time when playing at home.

As for the Dolphins, a win on the road over the Steelers would improve their record to 7-7, keeping their playoff dreams alive. Even if Miami ends up falling short of the postseason, slaying its ghosts when playing football in the elements could be the difference between Mike McDaniel keeping his job or being kicked out to the street on the NFL’s Black Monday after Week 18.

The AFC North’s crown is on the line

Although the Baltimore Ravens improved to 7-7 after dismantling the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, the Steelers still sit atop the AFC North. Regardless of the outcome against Miami, Pittsburgh will head into Week 16 of the NFL in first place in its division.

The Steelers currently hold the tiebreaker over the Ravens thanks to the win over their Baltimore foes in Week 14. However, the two divisional rivals will go head to head in Week 18 of the season. If they arrive with the same record, then it will truly be a season-finale showdown for the AFC North title—with the loser most likely missing the playoffs entirely.

All in all, the Steelers control their own destiny. However, even the tiniest of slip-ups could derail their postseason aspirations.

