Trending topics:
Finalissima

2026 Finalissima: Argentina vs Spain reportedly has date and venue set before World Cup

Argentina and Spain reportedly have a confirmed date and venue for the 2026 Finalissima, which would be played before the World Cup.

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi with the Copa America trophy and Lamine Yamal with the Euro trophy.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi with the Copa America trophy and Lamine Yamal with the Euro trophy.

One of the most anticipated matchups in international soccer features Argentina against Spain, a showdown designed to determine the reigning champion between South America and Europe. The long-discussed meeting is the Finalissima, a match that has repeatedly been delayed but now reportedly has both a venue and a date confirmed for 2026, before the FIFA World Cup.

According to Gaston Edul, Argentina and Spain are set to face each other on March 27, 2026, in Qatar, with the match scheduled to be played at Lusail Stadium, the same venue where Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in 2022. Notably, both national teams could also cross paths again during the World Cup itself, potentially as early as the round of 16, adding even more intrigue to an already marquee international clash.

Developing story…

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
2026 Finalissima gets heated as Argentina league president Tapia takes a jab at Spain’s Tebas
Soccer

2026 Finalissima gets heated as Argentina league president Tapia takes a jab at Spain’s Tebas

Report: Finalissima has a stadium selected for the match between Argentina and Spain
Soccer

Report: Finalissima has a stadium selected for the match between Argentina and Spain

Report: Messi’s Argentina, Yamal’s Spain have to rule out one stadium for 2026 Finalissima
Soccer

Report: Messi’s Argentina, Yamal’s Spain have to rule out one stadium for 2026 Finalissima

Micah Parsons’ injury update confirms worst-case scenario for Packers
NFL

Micah Parsons’ injury update confirms worst-case scenario for Packers

Better Collective Logo