2026 Finalissima: Argentina vs Spain reportedly has date and venue set before World Cup

One of the most anticipated matchups in international soccer features Argentina against Spain, a showdown designed to determine the reigning champion between South America and Europe. The long-discussed meeting is the Finalissima, a match that has repeatedly been delayed but now reportedly has both a venue and a date confirmed for 2026, before the FIFA World Cup.

According to Gaston Edul, Argentina and Spain are set to face each other on March 27, 2026, in Qatar, with the match scheduled to be played at Lusail Stadium, the same venue where Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in 2022. Notably, both national teams could also cross paths again during the World Cup itself, potentially as early as the round of 16, adding even more intrigue to an already marquee international clash.

Developing story…