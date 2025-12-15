Patrick Mahomes’ potential return date revealed after Chiefs provide update

Patrick Mahomes’ road back to the field is beginning to take shape after undergoing surgery, giving the Chiefs and their fans an early sense of what lies ahead. While no firm return date has been set, early indications suggest the recovery will extend well into next season, putting patience at the center of Kansas City’s plans.

That timeline was sharpened by ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who offered a clear estimate based on similar injuries. “Typical recovery for an injury like this is about nine months, which would be about Sept. 15th, putting Patrick Mahomes up against the start of the 2026 season,” Schefter wrote on X.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, confirmed the successful start of that process with an official update of their own. “Patrick Mahomes successfully underwent surgery in Dallas this evening with Dr. Dan Cooper to repair the tear in his left ACL. Mahomes will begin his rehab process immediately,” the team announced on X, signaling that while the wait may be long, the recovery has already begun.

Developing story…