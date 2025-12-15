MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly rejected by All-Star player from the Diamondbacks last season

Rumors have swirled about potential new additions to the New York Yankees roster for the upcoming season, generating significant buzz across MLB. However, the lack of concrete confirmation has left the fervent fanbase anxious for a turnaround after last season’s disappointments. Compounding the speculation, the Yankees now face challenges following negative sentiment expressed by an All-Star player from last season, specifically, one from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it has been revealed that Ketel Marte submitted a list of teams he would prefer not to be traded to next season, and unfortunately for New York, the Yankees appear on this list. Alongside them, the Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and St. Louis Cardinals are also unwelcome destinations for Marte.

Though there had been no prior rumors linking Marte to the Yankees, Rosenthal’s report clarifies this speculation and shifts the focus to other franchises potentially interested in Marte’s talent after his five-year tenure with the Diamondbacks.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are dealing with uncertainty regarding major offseason acquisitions. Several top choices are no longer available, but they still harbor hopes of landing players like Cody Bellinger and Tatsuya Imai, both closely associated with the Bronx Bombers’ 2026 MLB season aspirations.

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Yankees’ re-signings so far

Despite efforts to secure a blockbuster signing this offseason, the Yankees have managed to re-sign two key players in anticipation of a strong comeback in the 2026 MLB season, following a disappointing close to 2025.

Amed Rosario has extended his commitment to the Yankees for the upcoming season. Rosario agreed to a one-year contract valued at $2.5 million, after coming from the Washington Nationals in the last part of the last regular season.

Despite these move, uncertainty continues to cloud the Yankees’ 2026 roster. The team holds a 16-year World Series title drought; although they came close in 2024, the fanbase remains skeptical about their prospects going forward.

