The season for Inter Miami ended as one of the most impressive in the club’s short history, setting a high standard as they look ahead to the next campaign. Despite the departure and retirement of key figures, including club legend Jordi Alba, which leaves a significant void on the left flank that Lionel Messi will undoubtedly feel, the club already have a confirmed replacement to maintain their competitive level with former Real Madrid player.

Inter Miami made the move official through a social media announcement, confirming that Sergio Reguilon, the Spanish left back and former Real Madrid player, is a new member of the squad. Reguilon arrives with valuable experience across multiple European leagues and clubs, adding depth, pedigree, and proven quality as Inter Miami continue to build toward sustained success.

Developing story…