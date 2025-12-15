Trending topics:
NFL

AFC standings and playoff picture updated after Steelers-Dolphins MNF in Week 15

Following the Monday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, on Bolavip we take a look at the standings and updated playoff picture in the AFC.

By Federico O'donnell

© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins staged a pivotal showdown in a wintry environment in Week 15 of the NFL season. Though entering the football-weather stretch of the year, the AFC playoff race has only heated up.

Simply put, the Steelers came out ready to play in a chilly night in Pittsburgh—Miami didn’t. As a result, Aaron Rodgers and company improved to 8-6, extending their lead in the AFC North. With three weeks left in the NFL season, Pittsburgh holds the key to its destiny.

On the other hand, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins dropped to 6–8, officially waving their playoff dream—which always looked more utopian than possible—goodbye. Miami’s season is over. After firing GM Chris Grier during the year, the Phins must take an honest look in the mirror and decide where to go next.

AFC Standings

As Week 15 came to a close following the Steelers–Dolphins showdown, the standings in the American Football Conference remained unchanged. The Denver Broncos (12-2) remain the lone team to have clinched their spot in the NFL Playoffs and are currently in possession of the No. 1 seed—and thus the first-round bye and home-field advantage through the AFC.

The New England Patriots (11-3) sit in second place, followed closely by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4). The Steelers (8-6) are still sitting atop the AFC North, owning the No. 4 seed. The wild card berths are currently held by the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (10-4), No. 6 Buffalo Bills (10-4), and No. 7 Houston Texans (9-5).

On the outside looking there are now only two teams: the 8-6 Indianapolis Colts and the 7-7 Baltimore Ravens. Both teams can still mathematically clinch a playoff spot by either winning their divisions or sneaking in through a wild card berth.

Playoff picture

If the NFL season were to end today, the AFC would run through Denver. The Broncos would enjoy a week’s rest while the rest of the conference battles it out. As it stands these would be the first-round matchups:

  • No. 7 Texans at No. 2 Patriots
  • No. 6 Bills at No. 3 Jaguars
  • No. 5 Chargers at No. 4 Steelers
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
