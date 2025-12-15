MLB Rumors: Phillies reportedly interested in reunion with former player, under one condition involving Realmuto

The Philadelphia Phillies are targeting JT Realmuto for a return next season. Realmuto, a catcher, is among the team’s top priorities this offseason, following their agreement with Kyle Schwarber for the 2026 MLB season.

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports that the Phillies are also considering reacquiring former center fielder Harrison Bader. However, Zolecki notes that the potential signing of Bader hinges on the situation with Realmuto.

“One source indicated last week at the Winter Meetings that the Phillies might move on from Bader if they’re able to re-sign both Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto,“ Zolecki wrote.

The Phillies’ pursuit of Bader as a roster addition next season is contingent on the negotiations with JT Realmuto, given Schwarber’s recent signing. Now, there is expectation about the development of this situation, as Bader and Realmuto can deliver different things to the roster.

Bader’s performance with the Phillies last season

Harrison Bader was instrumental in helping the Phillies achieve a first-place finish in the regular season, fueling expectations for his potential impact next season should the team decide to re-sign him.

Transitioning from the Minnesota Twins late in the season, Bader posted a .305 batting average, a .361 on-base percentage, a .463 slugging percentage, and an .824 OPS. His season stats included 54 hits, 30 runs, and 5 home runs.

With Phillies fans eager for significant offseason moves, Bader could serve as a viable option if the team and Realmuto fail to reach an agreement. And with it, the Phillies could have a real chance to make a great season in 2026.

