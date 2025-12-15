Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies reportedly interested in reunion with former player, under one condition involving Realmuto

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB franchises anticipated to make a significant impact this offseason. Rumors are swirling about a potential reunion with a former player, but there's a catch: it involves JT Realmuto.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesJ.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates.

The Philadelphia Phillies are targeting JT Realmuto for a return next season. Realmuto, a catcher, is among the team’s top priorities this offseason, following their agreement with Kyle Schwarber for the 2026 MLB season.

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports that the Phillies are also considering reacquiring former center fielder Harrison Bader. However, Zolecki notes that the potential signing of Bader hinges on the situation with Realmuto.

“One source indicated last week at the Winter Meetings that the Phillies might move on from Bader if they’re able to re-sign both Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto, Zolecki wrote.

Advertisement

The Phillies’ pursuit of Bader as a roster addition next season is contingent on the negotiations with JT Realmuto, given Schwarber’s recent signing. Now, there is expectation about the development of this situation, as Bader and Realmuto can deliver different things to the roster.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Bader’s performance with the Phillies last season

Harrison Bader was instrumental in helping the Phillies achieve a first-place finish in the regular season, fueling expectations for his potential impact next season should the team decide to re-sign him.

MLB Rumors: Phillies reportedly sign World Series champion for $10 million

see also

MLB Rumors: Phillies reportedly sign World Series champion for $10 million

Transitioning from the Minnesota Twins late in the season, Bader posted a .305 batting average, a .361 on-base percentage, a .463 slugging percentage, and an .824 OPS. His season stats included 54 hits, 30 runs, and 5 home runs.

Advertisement

With Phillies fans eager for significant offseason moves, Bader could serve as a viable option if the team and Realmuto fail to reach an agreement. And with it, the Phillies could have a real chance to make a great season in 2026.

Survey

Which player should the Phillies re-sign for the next season?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
MLB News: NY Mets sign former Phillies outfielder, but fans aren’t excited
MLB

MLB News: NY Mets sign former Phillies outfielder, but fans aren’t excited

MLB Rumors: Phillies reportedly sign World Series champion for $10 million
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies reportedly sign World Series champion for $10 million

Realmuto receives encouraging signal as Phillies weigh free-agent decision
MLB

Realmuto receives encouraging signal as Phillies weigh free-agent decision

NY Rangers News: Mike Sullivan punishes star teammate of JT Miller
NHL

NY Rangers News: Mike Sullivan punishes star teammate of JT Miller

Better Collective Logo