Milwaukee Brewers make MLB history with Jackson Chourio, Bryce Turang’s help

The Milwaukee Brewers are making a serious case as World Series contenders. At 92-56, the club has reached a defining stretch in its season, powered by breakout stars Jackson Chourio and Bryce Turang.

Two of the Milwaukee Brewers‘ brightest stars helped write a new chapter in MLB history following a dominant 20-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the series opener. Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang spearheaded an offensive outburst that kept Milwaukee rolling through the regular season stretch run.

The Brewers made history by becoming the first MLB team to record multiple 20-run shutout victories in a single season. Chourio and Turang led the charge with a combined seven hits and six runs scored, highlighted by Turang’s home run. Milwaukee’s other historic blowout came earlier this year in a 22-0 shellacking of the Seattle Mariners.

Milwaukee’s case as a legitimate World Series contender continues to build. Beyond Turang and Chourio, the lineup features key run-producers like William Contreras and Jake Bauers, both of whom have delivered standout performances to bolster an already potent offense.

Advertisement

While other playoff contenders fight down the stretch—much like the New York Yankees relying on Aaron Judge’s return—the Brewers are proving that their sustained success over recent seasons is anything but a fluke.

HOW DOES LUIS LARA KEEP DOING THIS?????? pic.twitter.com/kTT7iZZw0k — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 12, 2026

A dominant staff matching the offensive spark

The Brewers’ pitching rotation gives them a formidable weapon heading into October as they look to clear the Wild Card round and chase a World Series spot. Young arms like Jacob Misiorowski and Shane Drohan have proven that Milwaukee’s pitching depth can shut down high-powered lineups.

Advertisement

Anchored by Misiorowski’s stellar 1.95 ERA, with 1 CG, 1 SHO and 236 strikeouts, Milwaukee boasts a rotation capable of dominating under the postseason spotlight.

Brewers’ season by the numbers

Driven by a 51–25 record at American Family Field, a Major League-best .257 team batting average, and a .339 on-base percentage, Milwaukee’s offensive philosophy centers on high-contact situational hitting and aggressive baserunning (143 stolen bases, 4th in MLB) rather than pure home run power.

Pairing that relentless style with consistent production from Contreras (141 hits) and Bauers (24 HRs, .395 OBP), the Brewers have transformed themselves into a complete force heading into October.

Advertisement