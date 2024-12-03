Earlier this year, the Denver Broncos moved on from Jerry Jeudy, trading him to the Cleveland Browns. In Week 13, the wide receiver returned to Denver, where home fans booed him throughout the game.

In 2020, the Broncos used their 15th overall pick to strengthen their offense by selecting Jerry Jeudy. The wide receiver was highly regarded by scouts as one of the top prospects at his position in that draft class.

Unfortunately, Jeudy didn’t meet the high expectations in Denver. After an underwhelming tenure, he was traded to the Browns earlier this year, where he is now surprisingly excelling and on track for his best season yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jerry Jeudy responds to Broncos fans booing him in Denver

Week 13 marked Jerry Jeudy’s return to his former home. The wide receiver entered the league through the 2020 NFL Draft when the Denver Broncos used their first-round selection on the former Alabama standout.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Browns cut ties with Jameis Winston's backup to add a new player

Jeudy joined Denver during a challenging time for the AFC West team. The club lacked a top-tier quarterback, which made it difficult for the wide receiver to showcase his full potential.

Advertisement

Even after the arrival of Russell Wilson, the Broncos decided to move on from Jeudy. As a result, he was traded to the Browns earlier this year, giving him a fresh start outside of Colorado.

Advertisement

With the Browns, Jeudy is enjoying a breakout season. His return to Denver in Week 13 was a spectacle, as he recorded an incredible 235 receiving yards and one touchdown.

December 2, 2024, Denver, Colorado, USA: Browns WR and former Broncos WR JERRY JEUDY taunts the Broncos fans after catching a TD pass during the 2nd. Half at Empower Field at Mile High Monday night .The Broncos beat the Browns 41-32. Denver USA – ZUMAav4_ 20241202_zaf_av4_006 Copyright: xHectorxAcevedox

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite his standout performance, Broncos fans expressed their frustration, booing Jeudy throughout the game. In response, the wideout addressed the situation, sending a clear and pointed message to his former supporters.

“There were a lot of boos, huh? What that mean? A lot of catches, too,” Jerry Jeudy said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. “They only boo you when they know there’s something great in you.”

Advertisement

Can Jerry Jeudy achieve his first 1,000-yard season?

Despite the Browns losing Deshaun Watson to a season-ending injury, Jerry Jeudy is having an impressive 2024 campaign. With Amari Cooper’s departure, Jeudy seized the opportunity to step up as Cleveland’s WR1.

Advertisement

see also Browns News: Broncos send message to Jerry Jeudy ahead of Week 13 runion

After his stellar Week 13 performance, Jeudy is within reach of his first 1,000-yard season. He currently sits at 880 receiving yards, needing just 24 yards per game over the next five matches to hit the milestone.

Advertisement