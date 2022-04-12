For over 60 years the New York Mets have been a staple of the New York sports scene. The club is defined by two legendary teams, the 1969 and 1986 Mets that won the World Series. Here are 25 great New York Mets all met and MLB fans need to know.

At times the New York Mets live in the shadow of the Yankees, but the Queens franchise also has a memorable history in the city of New York and the MLB. Arguably the New York Mets were a part of the most memorable World Series game in MLB history, Game 6 of the 1986 series against the Red Sox.

The New York Mets were founded in 1962 and at the time, it seemed the team was a filler club, created to replace the departed New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers teams of great fame. The Mets since the ’60s has carved out its own history and rabid fan base. Since their inception, the Mets have won two World Series in 1969 and the unforgettable 1986 season.

Many great players have played for the Metropolitans over the years and while at times the club as a whole was not up to the standard of those players, the Mets are a big part of the sporting culture of New York. Here are 25 players all fans, especially the younger ones, need to know. Here are 25 great New York Mets!

Honorable mentions: Tug McGraw, Ron Darling, Ed Kranepool, Jesse Orosco, Tommie Agee, Pete Alonso, and Rusty Staub.

25. Cleon Jones

One of the most beloved players of the New York Mets 1969 World Series team, Cleon Jones came to the Mets in 1963, but became the starting center fielder in 1966. During the course of his career, Jones platooned in the outfield and played more than 1,000 games for the club. Jones hit 93 home runs, 521 RBIs, and had an OBP of .340. Jones won the 1969 World Series and played in the 1973 series with the Mets.

24. Jose Reyes

Jose Reyes was a force in the Mets lineup in the 2000s. Reyes was the National Leagues stolen base leader 3-times from 2005-2007. The Dominican shortstop was a 4-time All-Star and was known for his speed and being simply one of the best baseball players of his era. Reyes had two stints with the club retiring as a Met in 2018.

23. Mookie Wilson

Mookie Wilson or Mookie 86 could have the greatest World Series at bat in MLB history. Wilson played outfield for the Mets and proved to be a clutch hitter when called upon. 60 HR, 342 RBI’s, over 1,000 hits, Wilson was an all-around ball player. The Mets would trade Wilson in 1989 as the club began to rebuild from that great 86 team, and eventually Mookie was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame. Wilson was all hustle, grit, and a dependable player.

22. Edgardo Alfonzo

Edgardo Alfonzo came to the Mets in 1995 and is considered one of the best infielders in club history. Alfonzo was also a very good hitter in 2000 as he hit 25 home runs and hit 40 doubles. Alfonzo was one of the team's main threats during the improbable World Series run of 2000. After 2002 and away from the Mets Alfonzo would be hit with the injury bug.

21. David Cone

Whether it was his boyish looks or bright-eyed smile, fans were mesmerized or at times frustrated by the pitching ace. David Cone came to the Mets via the Royals in 1987 and wasn’t anything to really write home about. He always seemed nervous on the mound and looked like a boy amongst men on a team that had Ron Darling, Darryl Strawberry, and Gary Carter. Then he had a magnificent 1988 winning 20 games, and keeping the Mets NLCS hopes alive in Game 6 against the Dodgers. Cone also had his awkward moments, Game 2 of that series he was hit out of the park, and at times when lacking in confidence he would blow leads or give up a lot of runs. Still, Cone always seemed to be forgiven for any bad play and electrified the New York crowd at the height of his powers. For six years he was without question one of the best Mets players on the roster, when he was traded to the Blue Jays, fans and Cone were in tears.

20. Roger McDowell

Funny man Roger McDowell was what all teams needed to hold the glue together. The Mets of the late 1980s were a rowdy bunch, and at times an out-of-control bunch. McDowell was the comic relief among some of the team's more serious issues. Aside from being the class clown McDowell was a capable relief pitcher, with an awkward throw he bailed out many Met pitchers from 1985-89.

19. Gil Hodges

In the early years of the Mets Gil Hodges gave the club instant credibility from his playing days with the Brooklyn/ Los Angeles Dodgers. Hodges hit the team’s first ever home run and was a power hitter of his day. The Mets retired his number 14 and inducted Hodges into the New York Mets Hall of fame.

18. Wally Backman

One of the best New York Mets second basemen ever, Wally Backman was pure heart, grit, and aggression. Never shy to go in hard on a catcher or dirty his uniform, Backman hit only 7 home runs, but had 165 RBIs, 106 stolen bases, and an OBP of .353. In nine years of service Wally was a big part of the 86 title and 88 run.

17. Dave Kingman

Dave Kingman was the franchise’s first ever big-time hitter, hitting 154 home runs that would go as far as 500 feet. Despite being on some rather weak teams Kingman was always a threat, always a show of force. Kingman would have two stints with the Mets but always a season too early or too late of great things for the franchise.

16. Lenny Dykstra

Nails, Lenny Dykstra, was everything you wanted in a New York player, he was good, he put his body at risk, and he could field and hit. Dykstra was all heart, blood, and guts for the Mets. Off the field he lived the New York lifestyle to its fullest, Dykstra was just loved by the fans. Many Mets fans have told stories that the day Dykstra was traded to Philadelphia, fathers had to sit sons and daughters down and tell them the news. In recent years Dykstra’s fast lane life has caught up with him, with a tell-all book that did little to leave him in a good light.

15. Jacob deGrom

A star of today and a hero of tomorrow, Jacob deGrom is a franchise Met who is not higher on this list because he is not yet a finished product in regard to his Mets career. A 4-time all-star, 2-time Cy Young award winner, 2-time National League strikeout leader. deGrom is a superstar on a Mets team that oftentimes has failed the ace. deGrom when it is all set and done will be a top 10 franchise player of all-time. Hell he could be top 5 now.

14. Al Leiter

Al Leiter was the Mets biggest ace in the late 90s. Winner of 95 games and 10 complete games, Leiter was huge for the Mets in 2000. Unfortunately, despite two very good performances in the World Series that year, Leiter lost both games. Leiter struck out over 1,000 batters during his years with the Mets.

13. Doc Gooden

Pure heat, that was Dwight Gooden, maybe the best pure heat pitcher in New York Mets history. His stats back the Doc up, 23 shutouts, a 157-85 record, and 1,875 strikeouts. Gooden’s issues were not his talents but his poor attitude off the diamond. Gooden along with other members of the Mets suffered from substance abuse and it completely derailed what should have been, maybe, the greatest pitching career in all of baseball.

12. Bud Harrelson

Bud Harrelson has been in the Mets most important moments, from his playing days from 1965- 1977 to his time in the Mets dugout in 1986 a part of Davey Johnson's coaching staff. Harrelson is just synonymous with the Mets. A gritty shortstop in his prime he was nothing to write home about at first but improved year after year. Never a power hitter but rather a contributor and leader he entered the Mets Hall of Fame in 1986 the year the team won it all.

11. Howard Johnson

HoJo, at times overshadowed by the likes of Darryl Strawberry, Ray Knight, or the popularity of Lenny Dykstra, all Howard Johnson did was hit the ball. 192 home runs, over 600 RBIs, an OBP of .341, HoJo was power at the plate and a linchpin at third base. As the Mets became a basement team in the early 90s, Howard Johnson at times was the lone bright spot.

10. John Franco

One of the best closers in Mets history, John Franco was and is beloved by Mets fans. He led the National League three times in saves, two of those years were down years for the Mets. A class act, a role model for the kids, Franco was there through the good and the many bad.

9. Carlos Beltrán

A two-way powerhouse, Carlos Beltrán could hit and field. From 2005 - 2011 Carlos Beltrán was a household name at Shea hitting 41 home runs in 2006. He was a three-time Gold Glove winner in 2006-2008.

8. Bob Ojeda

The Mets ace was simply solid. While at times in the shadow of more charismatic pitchers like Darling, Gooden, Cone, or Fernandez, Bob Ojeda was simply a pro. From 1986-1990 Ojeda was there from the Mets hey-day of the 80’s and while due to injuries he’d decline by 1990, Ojeda was a big-time pitcher for the Mets and that should not be ignored.

7. Gary Carter

The Kid, Gary Carter, his 1980’s teammates sometimes defined Carter as a “dork” on a team full of out-of-control ballplayers, Carter was the spiritual, professional, team leader. At the plate or catching, Carter was clutch, an example for all fans. No true Mets fan cannot have a place in their heart for one of the greatest New York Mets ever.

6. Jerry Koosman

Another Mets ace, Jerry Koosman was a part of the 1969 World Series and was a two-time All-Star. One of the most solid pitchers in that era of the MLB Koosman played for the Mets in the 1973 World Series and was a mainstay at the club from 1967- 1978 and had his number 36 retired.

5. David Wright

All the Wright stuff right here, David Wright was a franchise player, a 7-time all-star, an example, and team fan favorite. Unfortunately, Wright could never bring home a championship but left an everlasting legacy of sticking it out and being on top of your game with a team that did not have all the pieces in place. A stand-up ball player who loved the New York uniform.

4. Keith Hernandez

The eternal Mets captain, Keith Hernandez, is most likely one of the most popular Mets of all time. Heart, soul, when things got tough Hernandez was there to pull the troops together. When the boys were out of control, he kept them on track. Keith Hernandez might be the most recognizable and most memorable team captain of any New York team in any sport. Hernandez will have his number retired in the 2022 season.

3. Mike Piazza

After Gary Carter, Mike Piazza took the mantle of the Mets shining example of professionalism and grit. When it was all said and done, Piazza had his number 31 retired, he got in Roger Clemens face in the subway series, and refused to call a grown man Chipper. Piazza gave Mets fans too many memories.

2. Darryl Strawberry

Maybe the greatest pure hitter the Mets ever had. Darryl Strawberry, for all his flaws, on and off the field had fans and media at his feet. Straw had one of the most elegant swings in all of baseball. The man could hit it out of the park at will and looked good doing it. Strawberry had a tough personality, at times he would drive teammates, fans, and media crazy with his “am too good for all of you” style. Still, look at the stadium crowd then and now, and you will almost certainly see many jerseys with the number 18 and the last name Strawberry on them. Darryl Strawberry is the New York Mets all-time home run leader at 252.

1. Tom Seaver

Can there be any other number 1? The late, great Tom Seaver was universally loved by everyone in New York and sports. Always a gentleman, a pro, and a man who gave back, Seaver had time to sign autographs and do interviews and just move the Mets brand forward whatever his capacity. Seaver is truly the New York Mets all time popular and franchise player. Over 3,000 innings pitched, 44 shutouts, 2,500 strikeouts, and the 1969 World Series, the stadium should be named after Tom!



