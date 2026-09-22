Red Sox lock in Chad Tracy as long-term manager after historical turnaround

After orchestrating a late-season turnaround to secure an AL Wild Card spot, the Boston Red Sox have signed manager Chad Tracy to a long-term extension.

If there was a manager who created major noise during the MLB regular season, it was Chad Tracy. Tracy took over as the Boston Red Sox interim manager after 29 games in 2026, replacing Alex Cora, who has since emerged as a candidate for the New York Mets’ managerial vacancy, but seemed like a ‘long shot’.

Following a remarkable turnaround that saw Boston post a 74-55 record after he took the helm, the Red Sox officially dropped the interim tag and signed Tracy to a three-year deal as their permanent manager, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The contract also includes a club option for 2030, a deal that could prove to be a steal if the Red Sox build on their regular-season momentum in October and erase the bitter memory of last year’s early exit in the Wild Card Round.

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Meanwhile, American League rivals like the New York Yankees are facing a very different narrative in their front office. General manager Brian Cashman reportedly remains under heavy scrutiny, with pressure mounting on his leadership as the team faces a championship-or-bust postseason in pursuit of their first World Series title in 17 years.

Manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on.

What did Tracy do right to turn things around this season?

Several key factors explain how Tracy ignited Boston’s midseason resurgence after Cora’s departure. Chief among them was his ability to maximize top talent called up from Triple-A, leveraging his familiarity with young prospects to make them central to the team’s turnaround.

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Even after losing ace Garrett Crochet to injury, Tracy skillfully navigated the pitching rotation. His steady hand helped veterans deliver career years, headlined by Sonny Gray, who currently leads the AL with 17 wins.

Along the way, Tracy’s squad produced historic stretches, including a franchise-record-tying 15-game winning streak. After hitting rock bottom at 32–46 on June 24, Boston went on a staggering 27–3 tear between July 3 and August 7, the best 30-game span in franchise history.

Key takeaways

The Boston Red Sox hired Chad Tracy as their manager on a three-year deal.

as their manager on a three-year deal. Pitcher Sonny Gray currently leads the American League with 17 wins .

. The team achieved a franchise-record 27–3 run between July 3 and August 7.

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