The Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-7 in Game 4 of the 2023 World Series on Tuesday night at Chase Field, taking a 3-1 lead in the series.

The Rangers jumped out to an early lead on by a wild pitch in the top of the second inning, Josh Jung was on third base. Marcus Semien added two more runs during that same inning with a line drive, Taveras and Jankowski scored.

Corey Seager extended the Rangers lead in the 2nd inning with a home run to center field, he and Marcus Semien scored a pair of runs to make it 5-0 heading into the first half of the game.

Things got worse for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning of Game 4, allowing another 5 runs. Two Rangers’ players hit singles, and the Diamondbacks had to change pitchers again. With Jonah Heim and Travis Jankowski’s home runs, the Rangers took a big 7-0 lead.

The Diamondbacks were barely able to score a run in the fourth inning, but things were already too complicated for them. The Texas Rangers had an almost perfect defensive strategy from the fifth inning until the bottom of the eighth, when the Diamondbacks scored another 4 runs.

The end of the ninth inning was desperate for the D-backs. They tried to tie the game with a couple of runs but fell short with a final score of 7-11. Now the Rangers have a 3-1 lead and can afford to lose a game to return home and win the World Series there.

The Rangers will look to close out the World Series in Game 5 on Wednesday night in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks will look to force the series back to Texas with a victory in Game 5.