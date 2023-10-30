The Texas Rangers won Game 1 of the 2023 MLB World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in dramatic fashion, 6-5 in 11 innings. Adolis García hit a walk-off home run to give the Rangers the victory.

However, the Rangers lost Game 2, 9-1, as Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly pitched seven innings of one-run ball. The Rangers’ offense was held in check, managing just three hits on the night.

The series is now tied at 1-1, and the Rangers will look to take home using a veteran as a boost in Game 3. They are ready to start one of their best pitchers, but the defense strategy will be pretty much the same in this game.

Rangers’ starting pitcher for Game 3

According to multiple sources and Rangers’ manager Bruce Bochy, the starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer for Game 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road. During the postseason his most recent game as a starter was against the Astros and the Rangers lost that game during the ALCS. His postseason record in 2023 is 0-3.

Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and a eogjt-time All-Star. He is known for his powerful fastball and his devastating slider. He is also a very intelligent pitcher, and he is able to adjust his game plan on the fly, but during the 2023 postseason things have not been easy for him.

Scherzer can change things up in Game 3 by establishing his fastball early. He can then use his slider and his changeup to keep the Diamondbacks’ hitters off balance. He can also use his experience to pitch to contacts and force the Diamondbacks to make mistakes.

In addition to his pitching skills, Scherzer is also a leader on the mound. He can help to settle down the Rangers’ defense and give them confidence. He can also be a vocal presence in the dugout, helping to keep his teammates motivated.

How can the Rangers improve their inconsistent offense in Game 3?

The Rangers need to be patient at the plate and work the count. They can’t afford to swing at the first pitch. They need to force the Diamondbacks’ pitchers to throw strikes, and then they need to capitalize on those mistakes. The Rangers also need to be aggressive on the basepaths. They can steal bases and put pressure on the Diamondbacks’ defense.

Is this the end of an era for Max Scherzer?

He is still one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he has said that he wants to continue pitching for several more years. However, he is also 39 years old, and he has had a few injuries in recent years.