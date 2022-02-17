Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to meet again tonight for Game 3 of the 2020 World Series at Global Life Field in Texas. Check out how to watch the game, the match information, predictions, and odds for this exciting matchup.

Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgerswill meet again on Friday, October 23, at 8:08 PM (ET) at Global Life Field in Texas for Game 3 of the 2020 World Series. Here, you'll find everything there is to know about this must-watch game, such as the match information, storylines, predictions, odds, and even how to watch MLB's ultimate stage.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are back from their one-day rest and will send their aces to the mound for the tiebreaker after two exciting games in this unpredictable 2020 World Series.

Both teams have won one game and it doesn't seem like either of them has a clear edge over the other. Obviously, the Dodgers' payroll is significantly bigger, but the Rays have played like an elite team since the start of the season. Thus far, they're one of the few teams that has never won a World Series.

Walker Buehler and Charlie Morton will get the nod for their teams in Game 3, which is terrible news for both offenses, considering that both wins have come fueled by home runs and explosive offense.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Match Information

Date: Friday, October 23, 2020

Time: 8:08 pm (ET), 5:08 pm (PT), 7:08 pm (CT)

Venue: Global Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Starting Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Rays), Walker Buehler (Dodgers)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Storylines

Even though Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts' salary for this season combine for the entire payroll of the Tampa Bay Rays, just three wins separate one team from the other entering the World Series.

The Dodgers took Game 1 led by an impressive effort by Kershaw but the 'opener' strategy backfired badly for Dave Roberts, with Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May struggling to get batters out in Game 2.

Now, Walker Buehler (1-0, 1.89 ERA in the postseason) will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders, as Charlie Morton (3-0, 0.57 ERA in the postseason) will try to continue his flawless run in the playoffs.

Even if the Dodgers have a much-better offense, the Rays' bullpen has been near perfect throughout the postseason, so they'll have to be quite aggressive to take Morton out of the game early if they want to have a shot tonight.

What Channel Is The World Series On?

The 2020 World Series Game 3 between Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays to be played on Friday 23 at Global Life Field in Texas will be broadcasted in the United States by FOX, FOX-INT, ESPN Radio, Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020, WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, and WGES 680.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers Game 3: Odds and Predictions

It seems like oddsmakers expect the Los Angeles Dodgers to get the win in the third game of the 2020 World Series, as they give them -150 odds. Moreover, they expect this to be a low-scoring affair, as the game total is projected at just 7.5 runs.

DraftKings Game Winner Dodgers -150 Game Total o/u 7.5

* Odds via DraftKings