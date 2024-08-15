Yankees’ Aaron Judge delivers a historic 300th home run in MLB

Trending topics:
New York Yankees' captain, Aaron Judge, achieves a new career milestone, leaving an indelible mark on MLB history.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run, his 300th career home run, with teammates in the dugout during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 14, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
By Alexander Rosquez

Aaron Judge, star player of the New York Yankees, has written a new page in the annals of baseball by becoming the fastest player to reach 300 home runs in the history of the MLB

Judge’s historic home run came unexpectedly, after a controversial intentional walk given to Juan Soto. The White Sox manager decided to walk Soto to face the Yankees’ powerful hitter, a decision that turned out to be a fatal mistake. Judge responded with a resounding home run that left everyone speechless.

Judge’s teammates effusively celebrated his achievement. The atmosphere in the Yankees dugout was one of euphoria and excitement, reflecting the importance of this milestone in the star player’s career.

The “Judge” who passes sentence with the Yankees in the MLB 

Aaron Judge has once again demonstrated his exceptional talent by reaching 300 home runs at record speed. The Yankee captain accomplished this impressive feat in his 955th game, surpassing the previous record set by Ralph Kiner.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run, his 300th career home run, in the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 14, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

In addition to being the fastest to reach this figure, the Yankees player has also set other records in his short career. His ability to hit the ball with strength and consistency puts him at a higher level in baseball.

The Yankees reaction

The Yankees enthusiastically celebrated Judge’s historic home run. His teammates showed their support and admiration for the captain, creating an atmosphere of joy in the dugout.

Judge’s home run is a new chapter in his brilliant career. The stellar player continues to leave his mark on baseball and demonstrates why he is considered one of the best hitters today.

