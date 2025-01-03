Trending topics:
MLB

Yankees' big win? Ex-MLB All-Star calls missing Juan Soto ‘a blessing in disguise’

An unexpected take from an Ex-MLB All-Star claims the Yankees' roster moves after missing out on Juan Soto could make them even stronger this offseason.

Juan Soto of the New York Mets poses with his new uniform after his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.
© Photo by Al Bello/Getty ImagesJuan Soto of the New York Mets poses with his new uniform after his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

Juan Soto‘s decision to sign with the New York Mets, turning down a historic offer from the New York Yankees, sent shockwaves through Major League Baseball. The move not only shifted the league’s balance of power but also sparked intense debate among fans and analysts alike.

In the wake of Juan Soto‘s departure, the Yankees wasted no time fortifying their roster. The acquisition of ace pitcher Max Fried and elite reliever Devin Williams has significantly bolstered the team’s pitching depth. Additionally, the signing of Cody Bellinger brings much-needed versatility and offensive firepower to their lineup.

However, a surprising perspective from former MLB All-Star catcher A.J. Pierzynski suggests that losing Soto might actually work in the Yankees’ favor: “They missed out on Juan Soto… but I think they’re a better team now with Fried, Devin Williams, and Cody Bellinger than they were with just Juan Soto,” Pierzynski said on Foul Territory TV. “Them missing out… it might be a blessing in disguise for the Yankees over the long haul.”

Advertisement

A New Vision for the Yankees

Soto’s decision forced the Yankees to pivot, and the result has been a series of calculated moves that could create a more balanced and competitive roster. Instead of focusing on one superstar, the Yankees have added multiple impact players, strengthening their overall depth and team cohesion.

Advertisement

Pierzynski highlighted the Yankees’ strategic shift: Yes, I know the Mets’ season tickets are through the roof… they should be. But the Yankees’ season tickets are going to be through the roof too, when you look at their starting rotation. They now have a lock-down closer and a center fielder/first baseman in a guy that people know. If the Yankees do even more, they’re winning this offseason.”

MLB Rumors: Mets targeting blockbuster trade for $500 million star after landing Juan Soto

see also

MLB Rumors: Mets targeting blockbuster trade for $500 million star after landing Juan Soto

Bright Future Ahead

Despite missing out on Soto, the Yankees have showcased adaptability and a forward-thinking approach. While losing the generational talent may have seemed like a setback, the team’s recent acquisitions suggest a renewed commitment to balance and sustainability. By focusing on building a deeper and more versatile roster, the Yankees are positioning themselves as contenders not just for this MLB season but for years to come.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

NFL News: Steelers take steps to define future of key weapon for Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson
NFL

NFL News: Steelers take steps to define future of key weapon for Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson

MLB Rumors: Dodgers target $80 million all-star reliever to aid Shohei Ohtani
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers target $80 million all-star reliever to aid Shohei Ohtani

NFL News: Mike McCarthy makes big revelation about his possible last game as Cowboys HC
NFL

NFL News: Mike McCarthy makes big revelation about his possible last game as Cowboys HC

Brock Purdy and other three 49ers players were named NFC Pro Bowl alternates
NFL

Brock Purdy and other three 49ers players were named NFC Pro Bowl alternates

Better Collective Logo