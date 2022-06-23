Year after year, the National Basketball Association sets a date for it's Draft and it has finally arrived. This June 23, hundreds of prospects are trying to land in any team of the NBA, but it is not an easy task. This is the day were dreams do come true and some stories of underdogs begin in the big leagues.
The 2022 NBA Draft order is set after the lottery and the five top-picks are willing to add the best baller from college, but not everyone can be a superstar. It is an actual coin toss, but recruiters all around the country do their jobs in order to get the best reviews for the front offices, coaches and teams.
For now on, the players transform from amateurs to professionals and begin their careers through the NBA. This year, the most attractive names are Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, but there are also some heirs that will try to keep up to their father's legacy such as Scotty Pippen Jr., Ron Harper Jr. and Shareef O'Neal.
2022 NBA Draft live: List of overall picks this year
|Pick
|Team
|Player Name
|Pos.
|College
|1
|Orlando Magic
|Paolo Banchero
|F
|Duke
|2
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Chet Holmgren
|C
|Gonzaga
|3
|Houston Rockets
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|F
|Auburn
|4
|Sacramento Kings
|Keegan Murray
|F
|Iowa
|5
|Detroit Pistons
|Jaden Ivey
|G
|Purdue
|6
|Indiana Pacers
|Bennedict Mathurin
|F
|Arizona
|7
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Shaedon Sharpe
|G
|Kentucky
|8
|New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers)
|Dyson Daniels
|G
|G League Ignite
|9
|San Antonio Spurs
|Jeremy Sochan
|F
|Baylor
|10
|Washington Wizards
|Johnny Davis
|G
|Wisconsin
|11
|New York Knicks
|Ousmane Dieng
|F
|New Zealand Breakers
|12
|Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers)
|13
|Charlotte Hornets
|14
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|15
|Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans)
|16
|Atlanta Hawks
|17
|Houston Rockets (via Nets)
|18
|Chicago Bulls
|19
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|20
|San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)
|21
|Denver Nuggets
|22
|Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz)
|23
|Philadelphia 76ers
|24
|Milwaukee Bucks
|25
|San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics)
|26
|Dallas Mavericks
|27
|Miami Heat
|28
|Golden State Warriors
|29
|Memphis Grizzlies
|30
|Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns)
|