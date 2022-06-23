Year after year, the National Basketball Association sets a date for it's Draft and it has finally arrived. This June 23, hundreds of prospects are trying to land in any team of the NBA, but it is not an easy task. This is the day were dreams do come true and some stories of underdogs begin in the big leagues.

The 2022 NBA Draft order is set after the lottery and the five top-picks are willing to add the best baller from college, but not everyone can be a superstar. It is an actual coin toss, but recruiters all around the country do their jobs in order to get the best reviews for the front offices, coaches and teams.

For now on, the players transform from amateurs to professionals and begin their careers through the NBA. This year, the most attractive names are Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, but there are also some heirs that will try to keep up to their father's legacy such as Scotty Pippen Jr., Ron Harper Jr. and Shareef O'Neal.

2022 NBA Draft live: List of overall picks this year

 
Pick Team Player Name Pos. College
1 Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero F Duke
2 Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren C Gonzaga
3 Houston Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. F Auburn
4 Sacramento Kings Keegan Murray F Iowa
5 Detroit Pistons Jaden Ivey G Purdue
6 Indiana Pacers Bennedict Mathurin F Arizona
7 Portland Trail Blazers Shaedon Sharpe G Kentucky
8 New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers) Dyson Daniels G G League Ignite
9 San Antonio Spurs Jeremy Sochan F Baylor
10 Washington Wizards Johnny Davis G Wisconsin
11 New York Knicks Ousmane Dieng F New Zealand Breakers
