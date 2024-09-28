NBA News: Nikola Jokic's Nuggets teammate hopes to stay with him in Denver for a long time

As the NBA Season approaches, Nikola Jokic's teammate aims to stay with the Denver Nuggets for years to come.

As the start of a new NBA season approaches, teams are fine-tuning their rosters in pursuit of the coveted championship ring. The Denver Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic and supported by a strong foundation from last year, are determined to dethrone the Boston Celtics. In the lead-up to the championship, a key member of the Nuggets spoke out, expressing a desire to remain with the franchise for a long time.

The player in question is none other than Aaron Gordon, who made his intentions clear during the traditional Media Day. Gordon expressed a strong desire to continue with the franchise that claimed the championship in the 2022-23 season, emphasizing his wish to remain with the Nuggets for several more years.

“I really love this organization. I love the players on this team. I love the coaching staff. So I hope we get it done. It seems like it’s moving forward in the right direction, so I’m excited. I’m excited hopefully to be extended and to stay with this organization.”, Gordon stated.

Aaron Gordon is proving to be a steal this season at $22.8 million. He is now eligible to sign a four-year, $149.5 million extension, which appears to be a fair price in today’s market. As Gordon continues to showcase his skills on the court, this potential extension could solidify his future with the Denver Nuggets and further enhance their championship aspirations.

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball down court against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 29, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

“Hopefully we have some productive talks with his representation, and we’re able to find a deal that we’re both satisfied with. He’s been an integral part of what we’ve done. And we’d like to keep him here for a long time,” Denver Nuggets GM stated.

The importance of Aaron Gordon to the Nuggets’ Roster

Aaron Gordon plays a crucial role on the Denver Nuggets’ roster, serving as a versatile forward who can impact the game on both ends of the court. His ability to score, defend, and facilitate makes him an invaluable asset to the team.

Although Gordon’s statistics from last season were not standout, his impact on the court goes beyond the numbers. His athleticism and defensive prowess complement Nikola Jokic’s skill set, creating a dynamic duo that elevates the entire squad.

As one of the key players in Michael Malone’s system, he averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season.

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Kyle Anderson #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 06, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Aaron Gordon’s renewal with the franchise that saw him become a champion come to fruition, the Nuggets would secure one of their most important role players. This move would add significant prestige to a roster aiming to establish itself as a powerhouse in the Western Conference.