Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Nikola Jokic's Nuggets teammate hopes to stay with him in Denver for a long time

As the NBA Season approaches, Nikola Jokic's teammate aims to stay with the Denver Nuggets for years to come.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets speaks with media after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
© Justin Edmonds/Getty ImagesNikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets speaks with media after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

By Matías Persuh

As the start of a new NBA season approaches, teams are fine-tuning their rosters in pursuit of the coveted championship ring. The Denver Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic and supported by a strong foundation from last year, are determined to dethrone the Boston Celtics. In the lead-up to the championship, a key member of the Nuggets spoke out, expressing a desire to remain with the franchise for a long time.

The player in question is none other than Aaron Gordon, who made his intentions clear during the traditional Media Day. Gordon expressed a strong desire to continue with the franchise that claimed the championship in the 2022-23 season, emphasizing his wish to remain with the Nuggets for several more years.

“I really love this organization. I love the players on this team. I love the coaching staff. So I hope we get it done. It seems like it’s moving forward in the right direction, so I’m excited. I’m excited hopefully to be extended and to stay with this organization.”, Gordon stated.

Advertisement

Aaron Gordon is proving to be a steal this season at $22.8 million. He is now eligible to sign a four-year, $149.5 million extension, which appears to be a fair price in today’s market. As Gordon continues to showcase his skills on the court, this potential extension could solidify his future with the Denver Nuggets and further enhance their championship aspirations.

Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball down court against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 29, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Advertisement

“Hopefully we have some productive talks with his representation, and we’re able to find a deal that we’re both satisfied with. He’s been an integral part of what we’ve done. And we’d like to keep him here for a long time,” Denver Nuggets GM stated.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka shares the formula for NBA championship hopes led by LeBron James

see also

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka shares the formula for NBA championship hopes led by LeBron James

The importance of Aaron Gordon to the Nuggets’ Roster

Aaron Gordon plays a crucial role on the Denver Nuggets’ roster, serving as a versatile forward who can impact the game on both ends of the court. His ability to score, defend, and facilitate makes him an invaluable asset to the team.

Advertisement

Although Gordon’s statistics from last season were not standout, his impact on the court goes beyond the numbers. His athleticism and defensive prowess complement Nikola Jokic’s skill set, creating a dynamic duo that elevates the entire squad.

As one of the key players in Michael Malone’s system, he averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season.

Advertisement
Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Kyle Anderson #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 06, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Aaron Gordon’s renewal with the franchise that saw him become a champion come to fruition, the Nuggets would secure one of their most important role players. This move would add significant prestige to a roster aiming to establish itself as a powerhouse in the Western Conference.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Arizona vs Utah live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football
College Football

Where to watch Arizona vs Utah live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

NFL issues fine to Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers key player for controversial action
NFL

NFL issues fine to Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers key player for controversial action

MLB News: Yankees send right-handed pitcher to Triple-A after Pirates game
MLB

MLB News: Yankees send right-handed pitcher to Triple-A after Pirates game

NBA News: Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook sends big warning to NBA teams ahead of new season
NBA

NBA News: Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook sends big warning to NBA teams ahead of new season

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo