MLB News: Yankees send right-handed pitcher to Triple-A after Pirates game

In the second-to-last game of the regular season, things didn’t go well for a young right-handed pitcher from the New York Yankees who had recently made his Major League debut. After the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team optioned him to Triple-A.

The New York Yankees have optioned right-handed pitcher Will Warren to their Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, after he struggled to meet expectations during his Major League debut. Warren, 25, finished with a disappointing 0-3 record.

Warren made his MLB debut with the Yankees on July 30, despite facing challenges in the minors. The franchise gave him an opportunity, but the results didn’t pan out as hoped.

In his brief stint with the Yankees, Warren failed to secure a win and posted a rough 10.32 ERA over 22.2 innings pitched. However, he did manage to record 29 strikeouts. Of the six games he appeared in, Warren started five.

Developing story…