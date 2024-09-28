Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Yankees send right-handed pitcher to Triple-A after Pirates game

In the second-to-last game of the regular season, things didn’t go well for a young right-handed pitcher from the New York Yankees who had recently made his Major League debut. After the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team optioned him to Triple-A.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

By Richard Tovar

The New York Yankees have optioned right-handed pitcher Will Warren to their Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, after he struggled to meet expectations during his Major League debut. Warren, 25, finished with a disappointing 0-3 record.

Warren made his MLB debut with the Yankees on July 30, despite facing challenges in the minors. The franchise gave him an opportunity, but the results didn’t pan out as hoped.

In his brief stint with the Yankees, Warren failed to secure a win and posted a rough 10.32 ERA over 22.2 innings pitched. However, he did manage to record 29 strikeouts. Of the six games he appeared in, Warren started five.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Arizona vs Utah live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football
College Football

Where to watch Arizona vs Utah live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

NFL issues fine to Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers key player for controversial action
NFL

NFL issues fine to Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers key player for controversial action

NBA News: Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook sends big warning to NBA teams ahead of new season
NBA

NBA News: Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook sends big warning to NBA teams ahead of new season

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb makes something clear to Dallas Cowboys before game against Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb makes something clear to Dallas Cowboys before game against Pittsburgh Steelers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo