NBA News: Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook sends big warning to NBA teams ahead of new season

Russell Westbrook has sent a clear message to the rest of the league as he gears up for his debut season with the Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets are looking to reclaim the dominance they displayed during their 2022-23 championship run. To help bolster their chances, the front office made a bold move by adding Russell Westbrook to support their core of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

During the Nuggets’ media day, Westbrook expressed his excitement for the upcoming season and made it clear to opposing teams that he’s bringing his trademark intensity and drive to win.

“I think people confuse intensity with competitiveness,” Westbrook told reporters. “When I compete, when I’m on the floor, I don’t want to be walking around shaking hands, kissing babies — I don’t really want to do that. I’m there to — excuse my language, but, kick some a–.”

Despite facing criticism in recent seasons, Westbrook’s former Lakers teammate, DeAndre Jordan, believes the veteran point guard will be a game-changer for the Nuggets.

Russell Westbrook #0 and DeAndre Jordan #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on prior to the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

“Russ brings a different culture and a different mindset to a team — a different energy. I think he’s going to be that burst of energy that we need on both sides of the floor,” Jordan said during media day.

Westbrook explains why he joined the Nuggets

Westbrook’s arrival in Denver has generated plenty of buzz. In his first appearance as a Nugget on September 26, Westbrook opened up about his decision to join a team with championship aspirations.

“The culture,” Westbrook said when asked what drew him to Denver. “From the outside looking in, this team has always been at the top of the Western Conference.”

“They’re always in the hunt to win a championship and always play the right brand of basketball,” he added. “At this stage in my career, I’m looking to play the right way, regardless of wins or losses. Playing proper basketball allows everyone to be involved.”

Westbrook’s commitment to team-oriented basketball, combined with his competitive fire, could be exactly what the Nuggets need to make another deep playoff run.